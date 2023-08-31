With back-to-school shopping season in full swing, there’s no time like the present to make sure you check everything off your kid’s shopping list. Whether you’re searching for backpacks, art supplies, or that perfect first-day-of-school outfit, Amazon offers a wide selection, great value, and fast, convenient delivery.

An image of two children laughing and interacting with an Amazon tablet. They are laying down on a colorful carpet and have toys sitting on the floor around them.
5 awesome original shows to watch on Amazon Kids+, the award-winning subscription service for kids
Amazon Kids+ was named the Best Kids-Only Streaming Service at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards. Check out a few top original shows to see why.
Read more

Headshot image of Shay Mitchell on a multi-patterned background.

You can find back-to-school essentials and more in this year’s Back to School Shopping Guide. Not sure where to begin? We asked actress Shay Mitchell, who balances a growing career with motherhood, to share what she’s stocking up on this season for her daughter’s first year of school.

"Back-to-school shopping in the 21st century is different than I remember,” said Mitchell. “Amazon is a one-stop destination for everything you could possibly need for your family, available at a moment’s notice."

Shay put all of her favorites on her Amazon Storefront, but here are just a few of them.

App-Controlled Coffee Mug

Image of Ember coffee mug in a copper color.

List Price: $144.95

BEAR Fruit Rolls

Image of BEAR fruit rolls in a pink box.

List Price: $35.99

BEAR Real Fruit Snacks

Image of pink packages of BEAR fruit minis.

List Price: $15.92

Binders

Image of four pastel-colored binders.

List Price: $31.13

BPA-Free Water Bottles

Image of two bentgo waterbottles.

List Price: $24.99

Colored Pencils

Image of 24 premium colored pencils.

List Price: $17.99

Crayola Crayons

Image of four boxes of Crayola products.

List Price: $12.00

Back to school
6 ways a Prime membership can save you money this back-to-school season
Prime saves members money every day—but a membership can be especially helpful this time of year.
Read more

Crayons (Jumbo)

Image of 12 jumbo crayons.

List Price: $17.22

Crayons (Regular)

Image of regular crayons.

List Price: $41.99
Sale Price: $5.57 (17% discount)

Foldable Wireless Charger

Image of wireless charger that is compatible with multiple Apple devices.

List Price: $41.99
Sale Price: $39.99 (5% discount)

Folders

Image of multi-colored folders.

List Price: $12.99
Sale Price: $9.85 (24% discount)

GoGo Squeez

Image of 24 pouches of GoGo Squeez.

List Price: $26.16

Heavy-Duty Plastic Folders

Image of multi-colored heavy-duty folders.

List Price: $19.36
Sale Price: $17.31 (11% discount)

Highlighters (Thick)

Image of multi-colored thick highlighters.

List Price: $34.94
Sale Price: $25.66 (26% discount)

Highlighters (Thin)

Image of multi-colored thin highlighters.

List Price: $5.03

Hint Kids Water Variety Pack

Image of 4 Hint Kids Juice boxes.

List Price: $14.99

Image of three kids lying on grass with school supplies scattered around them.
Amazon is offering more back-to-school deals than last year. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss.
Check out some of the best deals Amazon has to offer for the back-to-school season.
Read more

Ice Packs

Image of 3 unicorn ice packs.

List Price: $8.99

Kids Utensils Set

Image of a pink kids utensils set.

List Price: $14.95

Kids Writing Tablet

Image of kids writing tablet.

List Price: $18.99
Sale Price: $17.98 (5% discount)

Notebooks

Image of 6 multi-colored notebooks.

List Price: $12.81

Paintbrushes

Image of Amazon paintbrushes.

List Price: $4.74

Pencils

Image of a box of #2 pencils.

List Price: $7.42

Polaroid Film

Image of polaroid film.

List Price: $99.00

Portable Charger

Image of a pink portable charger.

List Price: $29.99

Reusable Storage Bags

Image of multi-colored reusable storage bags.

List Price: $129.37
Sale Price: $121.50 (6% discount)

Sticky Notes

Image of multi-colored sticky notes.

List Price: $10.99
Sale Price: $9.99 (9% discount)

Supergoop Sunscreen

Image of supergoop sunscreen bottle.

List Price: $38.00

Washable Glue Sticks

Image of multiple washable glue sticks.

Washable Markers

Image of multi-colored washable markers.

List Price: $38.01
Sale Price: $20.61 (46% discount)

5-Compartment Lunchboxes

Image of a bright pink 5-compartment lunchbox from bentgo.

List Price: $34.99

Be sure to check out all the other back-to-school products Shay Mitchell's storefront has to offer.

Next, learn more about the new digital subscription service, Amazon Kids+.