38 of the best beauty gifts from Amazon to treat yourself to in 2024

Amazon Beauty has something for everyone, no matter your beauty or grooming needs or interests—or your budget. If you’re in the market for some new products, we’re here to help.
We’ve curated a few of our favorite products, with everything from items like the Dyson Airwrap—which measures airflow temperature to prevent extreme heat damage—to viral favorites like the moisturizing LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.
Here are 38 of some our favorite beauty products available in Amazon’s store across a wide range of categories, price points, grooming needs, and skill levels:
Products under $251. Lancôme Cils Booster XL Enhancing Lash & Mascara Primer
The Lancôme Cils Booster XL is an all-in-one lash-conditioning and mascara primer that maximizes your favorite mascara by creating an even surface. Its conditioning formula also includes micro-fibers and Vitamins B5 and E to make eyelashes appear longer and fuller.
2. Kitsch 1PC Non-Slip Claw Clip
The Kitsch Non-Slip Claw Clip is functional and stylish, and it’s large enough to secure even thick hair.
3. Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press on Nails Kit
Bring the salon home to them with the Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press on Nails Kit in Buff & Tumble. The all-in-one kit includes 24 nails, a file, cuticle stick, prep pad, adhesive tabs, and nail glue for creating flawless, ready-to-wear nails at home.
4. Wet n Wild Powder Brush
The versatile Wet n Wild Powder Brush, 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, is great for using with powder makeup. The brush has ultra-plush fibers, curved bristles to pick up the perfect amount of product, comfortable handles, and can apply any type of powder makeup.
5. Marc Anthony Repairing Leave-In Conditioner Treatment
This leave-in treatment reinforces damaged hair from the inside out and helps protect bonds from future damage, making hair feel stronger, smoother, and shinier. It also protects from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
6. Glow By Daye Satin Bonnet
This versatile sleep cap is double-layered, reversible, adjustable, machine-washable, and comes in a size large enough to comfortably accommodate almost any head and any style.
7. Live Tinted Huebrow Clear Eyebrow Setting Gel
This strong but flexible clear brow gel delivers hold without stiffness or flaking. Its dual-sided applicator is versatile enough to shape, tame, or laminate brows for a sleek or fluffed look—depending on which side of the applicator is used.
8. Amazon Basics Eyelash Curler
The convenient, versatile Amazon Basics Eyelash Curler has thick pads for extra volume.
9. CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
The CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray uses a weightless formula to seal the cuticle and work to prevent future damage without leaving behind added product buildup.
10. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Maximum Strength Antimicrobial
This antimicrobial foaming face wash contains 10% Benzoyl peroxide—the highest over-the-counter option available—and works to rid acne-causing bacteria on contact and prevent new outbreaks from forming.
11. Tweezerman Exclusive Tea Rose Slant Tweezer
These stainless steel tweezers, another winner of a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award, are known for their precision—thanks to a 25-degree slanted tip that’s ideal for removing hair at the root.
12. Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes
The soft, pre-moistened Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes cleanse and remove dirt, oil, sunscreen, and makeup—including waterproof mascara—to leave skin feeling refreshed in one easy step. The wipes, engineered with sustainable fiber technology experts, are also home compostable.
13. Gillette Venus Dermaplaning Tool Kit
This dermatologist-tested dermaplaning set—designed for the contours of your cheeks, upper lip, chin, and forehead—removes fine facial hair and exfoliates dead skin to leave you looking glowy. It comes with a refillable handle that’s weighted for easy control and five replacement razor blades that are good for three uses each.
14. Tree Hut Bare Moroccan Rose Moisturizing Shave Oil
Another 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, the Tree Hut Bare Moroccan Rose Moisturizing Shave Oil is a gel-to-oil formula that gives users a close, smooth shave that smells like bergamot, tea rose, and amber.
15. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is a self-care hero product—the leave-on, overnight treatment is infused with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and a nourishing blend of Berry Fruit Complex™, Murumuru seed, and Shea butter that delivers intense moisture for visibly smoother lips.
Products between $25-$5016. bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
The bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation creates sheer-to-full coverage that will give you all-day coverage with a natural, your-skin-but-better finish.
17. Garnier Hair Filler kits
The Garnier Hair Filler Kit—made with 15% peptides and citric acid bond repair complex—works to repair broken bonds in your hair, and available for Strength Repair, Moisture Repair, or Color Repair, depending on your needs.
18. Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is perfect for travel and comes with six versatile taupe and nude shades in a velvety matte finish that can be used to create natural or dramatic makeup. The signature Naked formula gives the shadows long-lasting, rich color payoff, great blendability, and up to 12 hours of wear.
19. KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask
The overnight KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask is enriched with Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate and the vitamin-C-packed Arctic Cloudberry to target dark spots, sun damage, and dull skin for a bright, healthy glow.
20. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX’s Snail 96 Power Mucin Essence soothes damaged skin and improves the appearance of skin vitality.
21. IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
This limited-edition set features two exclusive shades in a matte and pearl finish created in collaboration with influencer Madi Nelson. The blendable eyeshadow sticks—equipped with the brand’s No-Tug technology so they glide without tugging—have a crease-resistant formula infused with caffeine, collagen, and peptides for up to 16-hour wear, providing a smooth and buildable application.
22. Chill AF by Addison Rae Fragrance
This fragrance from actress and influencer Addison Rae is a floral, woody scent that combines pear blossom, apple, and red lemon grass into innovative, heat-sensitive packaging that changes color with the temperature of your skin and environment.
23. Color Drops Liquid Serum Blush
This blush creates a luminous, natural-looking glow in dewy pink thanks to a formula of primrose oil and ceramides that simultaneously hydrate the skin.
24. Madison Reed Root Touch Up + Brow Filler
Instantly camouflage roots and fill in brows with this 2023 Allure Best of Beauty winner, a temporary concealing powder available in six different shades.
25. BUXOM Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum
This collagen-infused lip serum is clinically shown to visibly plump lips and decrease the appearance of fine lines—and it comes in 15 shimmery, glossy shades.
26. SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This 8.1 fluid ounce fragrance mist feels like summer all year round. Beautiful gourmand notes meet the subtle sophistication of sandalwood in this long-lasting hair and body spray.
27. Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Therappe Humectress (Set of 2)
The rich and restorative Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner uses a silicone-free, lightweight formula to help visibly repair dry hair and lock moisture in for 24 hours—making hair feel shiny and smooth without added weight.
28. Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum
The patented serum works to correct the appearance of dark spots, acne scars, sunspots, and brighten your skin’s tone and radiance with a formula that feels indulgent and lightweight.
29. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
This ultra-light fluid mineral sunscreen has a matte-textured finish and is yet another 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner.
Products over $5030. Dyson Airwrap
The Dyson Airwrap is exceptionally versatile: it curls, shapes, and smooths hair with technology that measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage during drying or styling, winning it a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award. Its re-engineered attachments include barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer.
31. Tatcha Clarifying Skin Essentials Exclusive Amazon Set
This Amazon-exclusive Tatcha Skincare Set includes a deep-cleansing gel that lifts away dirt and oil with amino acids, a clarifying clay mask that absorbs excess oil, an oil-free water cream with anti-aging ingredients such as green tea and algae, and a silk peony eye cream that helps brighten tired-looking eyes.
32. Le Domaine Fluid Face Cream
Le Domaine Fluid Face Cream, a lightweight anti-aging moisturizer, uses patented ProGR3® and niacinamide to hydrate the skin, boost collagen production, and smooth fine lines.
33. Tata Harper Resurfacing Body Serum
A brightening and smoothing body serum that also won a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award, it’s a nourishing treat for dry skin.
34. Ralph Lauren Polo Red
Ralph Lauren Polo Red is a sleek and modern cologne that includes notes of earthy redwood, spicy saffron, and bright grapefruit.
35. KERASTASE Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil
This lightweight, non-greasy formula combines nourishing Argan, Camellia, and Marula oils to boost your hair’s hydration, strength, and shine—cutting back on frizz and protecting against damage.
36. ISDIN Isdinceutics Retinal Advanced Facial Night Serum
This rejuvenating facial night serum combines retinaldehyde, melatonin, and bakuchiol to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines—delivering noticeable results in just four weeks.
37. Braun Series 9 Pro 9487cc Electric Razor
The reinvented Braun Series 9 Pro can administer a close and gentle shave whether it's working on a 1, 3, or 7-day beard. Thanks to features like AutoSense technology that reads and adapts to a beard and Pro Sonic technology that achieve those results 10% faster, it’s also exceedingly efficient. This version also comes with 20% more battery than the previous Series 9.
38. Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum
This floral, woody fragrance is long lasting and smells sensual and feminine thanks to a pairing of jasmine sambac with the depth of cashmere wood and white amber.