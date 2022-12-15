Amazon Influencers drove trends and highlighted their must-haves across fashion, beauty, home, and more categories this year. From viral ice makers to must-have skin care, creators in the Amazon Influencer Program brought some of their favorite products on Amazon to their followers through their curated Amazon Storefronts, social media channels, and Amazon Live streams. The Amazon Influencer Program Creator Year in Review highlights some of the best-sellers and influencer favorites from 2022.
“Creators play a crucial role in helping Amazon customers find new trending items and things to make their lives easier,” said Meredith Silver, Amazon director of Creator Growth and Worldwide Events. “We are excited to celebrate our creators, highlight the products they made go viral in 2022, and share which products their followers loved as well.”
“My entire mission is to help people achieve the luxury look for less when it comes to their homes. The Amazon Influencer Program has allowed me to fulfill my mission as each day I share Amazon's endless supply of high quality, affordable home products,” said Amazon Influencer Kiva Brent. “The Beckham pillow and Royoliving duvet have been my best-selling products this year and rightfully so! They make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, and they give you that fluffy designer bedding look that everyone craves.”
Check out some of the Amazon Influencer Program’s top sellers, and influencer-loved products below. They are bound to be your new favorites too.
Some Amazon Influencer Program top sellers
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Top products Amazon Influencers added to their Storefront Idea Lists in 2022
- LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
- Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
- Mighty Patch Original
- REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Influencer loved: fashion
- HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
- Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants
- OQQ Workout Outfits for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed
- ANRABESS Women Crewneck
- The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Influencer loved: fashion accessories
- SOJOS Retro Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses
- Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
- PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
- SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses
- FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper
Influencer loved: beauty buys
- Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash, Exfoliating Facial Cleanser
- Beetles Nail Tips and Glue Gel Nail Kit
- Crest 3D Whitestrips
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
- Beetles Gel Polish 2 in 1 Nail Glue
Influencer loved: home products
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf
- LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber
Influencer loved: electronics
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
- Ring Video Doorbell–2020 release
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones
- Blink Outdoor
Influencer loved: pets care
- ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
- neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum
- Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
- Lesure Large Cat Tree for Big Cats
- Multipet Plush Dog Toy, Lambchop
Influencer loved: sports and outdoors equipment
- Sportsroyals Stair Stepper for Exercises-Twist Stepper with Resistance Bands
- WalkingPad Folding Treadmill
- GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair
- MLB New York Yankees Men's '47 Brand Clean Up Cap
- Original Peloton Bike
Learn more about the Amazon Influencer Program and how it helps creators build successful and rewarding businesses recommending Amazon products and services they use and love.