Amazon announced that it will launch a new dedicated store in Ireland, Amazon.ie, in 2025 to enhance the retail experience for new and existing customers. While many people in Ireland already shop on Amazon stores in other countries, the new Ireland store will offer a localized shopping experience offering customers what they value most—a wide selection of over 100 million products including even more from Irish businesses, low prices, and fast and convenient delivery and returns.

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Baldonnell, Dublin.

The store follows the launch of Amazon’s first Fulfillment Center in Dublin in 2022, which created 500 new jobs and has provided faster delivery for customers across the country seven days a week, including One-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of products. Customers will also be able to browse products with clearer, local pricing, and without additional customs charges.

"The launch of Amazon.ie will be great news for Irish customers and we’re looking forward to opening its virtual doors in 2025,” said John Boumphrey, Ireland & UK country manager at Amazon. “This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland, and will bring a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small- and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad.”

Over 1,000 small- and medium-sized Irish businesses already sell on Amazon and genereated over €150 million in export sales in 2022 alone. From 2020 to 2022, Amazon has invested over €20 billion to help European small- and medium-sized businesses reach new customers across the European Single Market and international export markets, achieving more than €8 billion in export sales in 2022. The new store will also be supported by the new five-year agreement that An Post and Amazon announced last year which will lead to more convenient and faster deliveries and returns.

Amazon already has a rich history in Ireland, and employs around 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda in a diverse range of roles including data engineers, operations management, and finance—supporting an additional 9,000 jobs in the wider Irish economy. Amazon has invested more than €17 billion in Ireland since 2020, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment in cloud infrastructure has expanded Ireland’s economic output by almost €11.4 billion over the last decade. Earlier this year, Amazon released LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland —its first Irish Originals production, which was filmed entirely in Ireland. Prime members in Ireland will also be able to watch UEFA Champions League football on Prime Video starting from next season.

“We already serve customers across Ireland, support more than 1,000 local businesses who sell on Amazon, and are a significant employer in Ireland," said Darragh Kelly, Ireland general manager for Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. "Our teams across the country are so excited about this next chapter in our story here, and are looking forward to delivering for our customers through our new Irish store in 2025.”



Meet some of Amazon's Irish sellers

EarthChimp (available as EarthChamp in the UK), Dublin-based organic, vegan protein powder producer

Dave McGeady, founder & CEO of EarthChimp.

Around ten years ago Dave McGeady founded the Dublin-based organic, vegan protein powder brand. Produced locally to give customers more plant-based products to choose from, EarthChimp started out as a small business and, with the help of Amazon, now reaches customers around the world.

“Amazon has been a game-changer for us. Despite years of hard work, we struggled to expand internationally, but after selling on Amazon, EarthChimp is flourishing, with thousands of customers in the UK, U.S., and Germany," said McGeady. "For small businesses, Amazon creates opportunities to compete with bigger, more established brands and once people were able to try our vegan protein powder, they kept coming back for more. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunities we’ve been able to unlock through selling on Amazon."

Drink Botanicals Ireland, a producer of dried garnishes and syrups for enhancing beverages, cakes, teas, and more

Laura McCarthy, founder of Drink Botanicals Ireland.

Founded in 2017, Drink Botanicals Ireland is an award-winning Irish business which was originally created for gin enthusiasts to garnish their drinks at home and has now grown to supply dried fruits and syrups to customers, retailers and supplies bars, restaurants, and hotels.

“Selling on Amazon across the UK, U.S., and Europe has been transformative for our business. We’ve not only been able to reach a global customer base, but it’s contributed to local job creation too," said Laura McCarthy, founder of Drink Botanicals Ireland. "Seeing one of our products rank as the 4th bestseller in the U.S. last year was an incredible milestone for a small Irish business, largely helped by Amazon.”

“For Irish sellers, a dedicated online store makes it easier to compete with larger brands and attract more customers both in Ireland and overseas," said McCarthy. "Simplifying the process for Irish sellers to expand into overseas markets with the help of Amazon also means local sellers can unlock growth opportunities and reach customers on a global scale.”

Solvotrin Therapeutics, producer of award-winning iron supplements

An award-winning brand founded in 2010 which makes iron supplements called Active Iron. The business, which has its headquarters in Ireland, spent a number of years on research and development, and conducting clinical studies. They started selling on Amazon in 2018 a year after making their first sales and now sell to customers in 14 countries around the world.

“My wife had low iron and felt tired all of the time, but couldn’t tolerate oral iron, and then Active Iron was born,” said Pat O’Flynn, CEO at Solvotrin Therapeutics. “We worked with Trinity College Dublin and the School of Medicine and Medical Science at University College Dublin to produce a ground-breaking technology that uniquely avoids the common side effects of oral iron, but is clinically proven to increase your iron levels in six weeks.”

“Our business has seen huge growth from Amazon, and we’re looking forward to continuing on our journey, with an enhanced experience for our customers here at home and increased support for Irish sellers too," said O'Flynn.

More details about the new store, and ways for Irish brands and small- and medium-sized businesses to register will be announced in the coming months, alongside further information about customer offers and benefits.