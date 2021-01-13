Thanks to the efforts of our associates, team members and employees across the U.S., dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index (RPI) has identified Amazon as the best overall grocery retailer, and also placed Amazon at the top of the list for customer safety ratings.

dunnhumby’s RPI score is derived from data collected through an online survey of around 10,000 U.S. households each year to understand drivers behind customer preference and rank the top 57 grocery retailers in the U.S. The survey looks at how each retailer delivers on specific customer needs including price, quality, digital, operations, speed, and more.

Like all things at Amazon, our focus is on bringing customers the best selection in grocery, at the best prices, with convenient and safe options for both online and offline shopping. In the last year, we’ve focused on bringing our grocery services to even more customers through the introduction of Amazon Fresh grocery stores, the expansion of grocery pickup to all Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, and more. We’re humbled to be recognized as a retailer with customers top of mind.

Since the onset of the pandemic, safety has remained our top priority. Across Amazon we’ve invested $10B in safety measures, including in personal protective equipment for employees and customers, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, and more. We’ve also instituted health and safety measures in our stores, including plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers at checkout, restricting the number of customers and employees allowed in the store at one time, and directing customer traffic flow through one-way aisles. And for customers 60 years and older, we introduced dedicated hours for in-store shopping and grocery pickup.

This top ranking follows surveys from Ipsos and Magid that found Amazon to be the top food retailer throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re proud that Dunnhumby’s RPI has recognized the incredible work our employees do every day on behalf of our customers.