Prime’s newest commercial titled “Separation” highlights how Prime helps members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably in a story where a shared Prime membership becomes a tool for one-upmanship after a breakup.

Did you know it's on Prime? An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members. Read more

The Burt Bacharach classic ‘Always Something There to Remind Me,’ begins to play in the background as we find Josh and Julia in an argument at the start of the commercial. Josh moves out and the two are living on their own when they discover they still have a shared Prime membership.

Julia purchases a new sports bra and a bright-red dress, and Josh immediately starts watching the “Revenge Body Workout” in a series of purposeful purchases meant to show each other just how well they’re doing on their own. At the end of the ad, the two are watching romantic scenes from their favorite shows on Prime Video when they realize they still miss each other. Julia jumps out of bed to go see Josh, and finds him at her door ready to reconcile.

The commercial, produced by award-winning director Michael Spiccia and MJZ Productions, is part of a new series of ads titled “It’s on Prime” that showcases how Prime offers fast and free delivery, savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

If you’re already a Prime member, head to our Prime benefits hub to learn more about all the cool perks that come with your membership like exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. Not a member yet? A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits.

Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Amazon also offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.