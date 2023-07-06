Prime Day is coming! Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members will have two days to shop tons of exclusive deals across a wide range of categories. But you don’t necessarily have to wait until July 11 to start saving big during Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event. A handful of great deals are already available to shop.

While Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment, Prime Day gives members access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands. This year, there are some exciting offers that you can only get in physical stores across the country—including deals you can take advantage of ahead of the big event. Check them out below.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh offers a wide selection of national brands, local favorites, and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood, as well as a range of delicious private label offerings like Aplenty, Fresh, and 365 by Whole Foods Market—all at great prices. Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience where Amazon is people’s first choice for selection, value, and convenience. Amazon Fresh stores offer Just Walk Out technology and Dash Cart letting you skip the checkout line and go—no lines or waiting around. Prefer traditional checkout? All stores offer that too.

Now leading up to Prime Day, Prime members who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores get 20% off their in-store purchases. Terms apply, get more details.

During the Prime Day event, from July 11 - July 12, members can score an even deeper discount. Those who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores get 25% off their in-store purchases. Terms apply, get more details.

Prime Visa cardmembers can also earn 6% back on Prime Day with an eligible Prime membership when they shop at Amazon Fresh using their card (5% year-round). Not a cardmember? Apply for a Prime Visa, which has no annual credit card fee, and receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval through July 26. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon or Chase as soon as next day.

Amazon Go

Amazon Go offers a range of food, beverages, and everyday essentials at a great value with no lines and no checkout, thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Leading up to and during Prime Day, Prime members who spend $10 at an Amazon Go store will get $5 to spend on their next visit (note: you can only redeem this deal once per account). To redeem, shoppers must purchase using their Amazon Shopping app, linked credit card, or Amazon One at the gates. A Prime membership is not required to shop. Learn more at amazon.com/GoPrimeDay.

Amazon Style

With innovative technology at the helm, Amazon Style stores offer a unique fashion shopping experience where customers use their phones to find sizes, get personalized recommendations, and start a fitting room while shopping for men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and accessories.

Not only does Amazon offer the same great prices as Amazon.com, but if you choose to shop in person at an Amazon Style store, you can save an extra 20% off, saving up to 70% on Prime Day deals from your favorite brands. Learn more at amazon.com/style.

Whole Foods Market

To celebrate Prime Day this year, Whole Foods Market is offering even deeper savings for all Prime members:

35% off ice cream and frozen desserts from July 5-18

Two for $7 organic strawberries from July 5-18

25% off all hot dogs in the meat department from July 12-18

$11.69/lb on sustainable wild caught sockeye salmon from July 12-18

Earn 6% back when you shop at Whole Foods Market with your Prime Visa (usually 5%)

Receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for the Prime Visa through July 26

Don’t forget, Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market can score deep discounts on a rotating selection of items year-round, which can be identified in-store with the blue Prime member signage that indicates a “Prime Member Deal.” Prime members can also save an extra 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items at Whole Foods Market.

Not yet a Prime member but want to take advantage of these great Prime Day deals? There’s still time to sign up and get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day. If you’re wondering what other deals are happening across Amazon for Prime Day, we’ve got you covered.

Curious about our stores? We have many different customers with many different needs, and it’s our job to meet them where they are. We do this through our stores—Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style—each of which offer a unique value proposition, an unparalleled range of brands, and a variety of ways to shop. Find a location near you.