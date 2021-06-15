Now customers can save time shopping for groceries by skipping the checkout line with the launch of our new Amazon Fresh grocery store with Just Walk Out shopping, opening Thursday, June 17 in The Marketplace at Factoria in Bellevue, Washington.

Veggies, fruit, meat, seafood, prepared foods, and pastries—all the amazing selection customers love and expect, with the option to skip the checkout line. This is the very first time we’ve built the option to shop using Just Walk Out or traditional shopping all in one full-size grocery store, and we’re thrilled to open our doors.

In this store, customers can come in, shop for the groceries they want, and skip the checkout line using Just Walk Out technology. Alternatively, customers can opt to shop using our traditional checkout lanes, staffed by our employees, who are also available throughout the store for assistance.

Amazon Fresh Bellevue will be open to all customers every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT following the store's opening. To celebrate our grand opening, customers can visit the store on opening day for product giveaways, free samples, activities for kids, a chance to win Amazon gift cards, and more. Visit the Amazon Fresh website to learn more about our Bellevue store.

How it works

Just Walk Out technology is made possible by a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, and adds convenience to customers’ grocery shopping experience by giving them the option to come in, pick up what they want, and skip the checkout when they’re done. Anyone shopping at the new Amazon Fresh store can take advantage of the technology, which connects to customers’ Amazon account or credit card. Customers are prompted at the store’s entry gates to choose if they want to use Just Walk Out shopping or the traditional checkout lanes.

Customers who opt for Just Walk Out shopping can enter the store in three ways: They can scan the QR code in their Amazon app, use Amazon One to scan their palm, or insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account. Each option will open the Just Walk Out gates.

Once inside the store, customers can shop like normal. Anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart. At the end of their trip, customers shopping with the Just Walk Out experience simply scan or insert their entry method again to exit.

“Customers have enjoyed the effortless shopping experience enabled by our Just Walk Out technology at our Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Fresh stores in the UK, and third-party retailer stores. The feedback has been fantastic, with customers noting that skipping the checkout allows them to save time and reduce contact in stores,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail and Technology at Amazon.

“Bringing Just Walk Out technology to a full-size grocery space with the Amazon Fresh store in Bellevue showcases the technology’s continued ability to scale and adapt to new environments and selection. I’m thrilled it’ll help even more customers enjoy an easier and faster way to shop and can’t wait to get their feedback on this latest Just Walk Out offering,” Kumar said.

Anyone can shop at Amazon Fresh. Customers who want a traditional shopping experience can enter the store through the designated gates and use one of the staffed checkout lanes to pay with cash, credit or debit card, Amazon One, the In-Store code in the Amazon App, or SNAP EBT. Regardless of whether customers use Just Walk Out technology or traditional checkout lanes, they will see our amazing employees throughout the store. They are available for any questions and fully focused on making the shopping experience delightful.

Shoppers who use the Just Walk Out experience will be sent digital receipts, also available in their Amazon account. Traditional checkout shoppers will get a paper receipt, and recognized Amazon customers will also receive a digital receipt.

Here’s what some of our early shoppers have said about the Amazon Fresh Bellevue store:



“Fast in and out, and no waiting in lines. Checking out with my palm was super cool. Seemed high tech and traditional at the same time.”

“The assortment was great. The staff was friendly. I didn’t even think of technology; I just shopped.”

“Everything was set up intuitively and the experience was so effortless. No lines, no scanning items—almost like magic.”

“Super-easy shopping experience. Inviting, colorful space. Number of unique products (Duke's mayo, Aplenty chips). Employees were also very friendly.”



Amazon Fresh stores

The first Amazon Fresh store opened in August 2020. Since then, we’ve opened 13 stores across California, Illinois, and Virginia. Customer feedback has been fantastic, and we’re eager to both expand our footprint to Washington state and add exciting new convenience features such as Just Walk Out technology. Customers shopping Amazon Fresh can experience a seamless online and offline shopping experience, and find low prices on a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, seafood, and a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day. Our consistently low prices include food for less than $1, including bananas for 15 cents and freshly baked bread for 89 cents, along with freshly baked pizza slices for $1.79 and rotisserie chickens for $4.97.

“We’ve received incredible feedback from customers at our Amazon Fresh stores in California, Illinois, and Virginia about our low prices and broad grocery selection, as well as innovations to make shopping simpler and more convenient, like free grocery delivery and pickup for Prime members, Amazon.com returns capabilities, and Alexa shopping. Customers love the convenience, selection, and value offered by Amazon Fresh—and now customers in Bellevue will get to experience the added convenience of Just Walk Out shopping in our newest Amazon Fresh store,” said Jeff Helbling, vice president of Amazon Fresh Stores. “Our hundreds of store employees have been working hard to get the store ready, and we’re eager to hear feedback from customers as we open our doors to the Bellevue community in the coming days.”

Starting June 17, Amazon Fresh is open to all customers. Store hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

FAQs

Why did you add Just Walk Out shopping to Amazon Fresh?

We first introduced Just Walk Out shopping in our Amazon Go stores several years ago, and since then we’ve expanded it to additional Amazon Go and Amazon Go Grocery stores, our Amazon Fresh stores in the UK, and also offer it to third-party retailers as a service for use in their stores. We’ve heard from customers how much they love the effortless shopping experience and convenience of skipping the checkout line, and we’re thrilled to bring it to our larger Amazon Fresh grocery store in Bellevue for the first time.

How do you protect customer data?

At Amazon, nothing is more important to us than earning and maintaining customer trust. We take data security and privacy seriously, and any sensitive data is treated in accordance with our long-standing policies.

Will you have employees working in the store?

Yes, in addition to staffed checkout lanes, the store will have hundreds of employees to assist customers.

Will you add Just Walk Out shopping to other Amazon Fresh stores? What about Whole Foods Market?

For now we’re excited to see how customers like the Just Walk Out shopping experience at the Amazon Fresh store in Bellevue, and we’ll go from there.

Will this store also have Amazon Dash Carts?

No, Amazon Dash Carts will not be available at this store, but customers can still skip the checkout line with Just Walk Out shopping. We will continue to offer Amazon Dash Carts as a fast checkout option at many of our other Amazon Fresh stores.