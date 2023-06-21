Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
NewsRetail

Amazon Prime Day is back July 11-12! Here are 5 shopping tips to help you prepare.

Written by Amazon Staff
2 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An illustration that shows Amazon's Prime Day logo and a box with Amazon tape on it that says "Two days of epic deals"
With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out.
Lee este artículo en español.

It’s official: Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event will kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12.

Prime members can save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Plus, members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on products from the hottest brands. We're also offering early deals you can shop now.
An image of disco ball floating above a display of items. There is an Amazon box, a plastic, blue purse, and a mirror with an orange watch draped on top of it. There is confetti on the ground as well as bracelets and an earring. The background for all of this is bright yellow.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: 12 early deals and offers to shop now
Discover Prime Day deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime, along with other exciting deals like 66% off select Ring bundles and up to 55% off select Alexa-enabled devices.
Read more
Keep reading for a list of tips to prepare for Prime Day, then make sure you’ve joined Prime or started a free trial to participate in this year’s event and get the most out of Amazon.
With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out.
Lee este artículo en español.

It’s official: Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event will kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12.

Prime members can save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Plus, members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on products from the hottest brands. We're also offering early deals you can shop now.
An image of disco ball floating above a display of items. There is an Amazon box, a plastic, blue purse, and a mirror with an orange watch draped on top of it. There is confetti on the ground as well as bracelets and an earring. The background for all of this is bright yellow.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: 12 early deals and offers to shop now
Discover Prime Day deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime, along with other exciting deals like 66% off select Ring bundles and up to 55% off select Alexa-enabled devices.
Read more
Keep reading for a list of tips to prepare for Prime Day, then make sure you’ve joined Prime or started a free trial to participate in this year’s event and get the most out of Amazon.
Related Tags
Amazon Prime DayAmazon Prime Day 2023Amazon PrimeAmazon dealsRetailShopping
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se