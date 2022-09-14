Amazon joined fans at the D23 expo to celebrate all things Disney. Take a look at some of the highlights from the show floor.
For the first time since 2019, thousands of fans from around the world joined together in California to celebrate all things Disney at the D23 expo. Amazon joined in on the excitement, introducing new products and helping bring Walt Disney’s original plane back to life in an exhibit at the event. We also took a little time to explore the show floor, and it didn’t disappoint.
Here’s a recap of some of the coolest moments from Amazon’s experience at the show, along with information and links to take some of the excitement home with you.
1.We found an Amazon employee cosplayerWe might be slightly biased on this one, but one of the highlights of the show was Ned, a Grogu—aka baby Yoda—toy dressed as an Amazon employee. Ned’s owner is a part of a group of Disney fans around the world who have created characters from their Grogu plush toys. “Ned is an Amazon employee because he likes to shop,” said his owner. “I’m not super crafty, but I managed to make his uniform myself.” Ned even has an official “blue badge,” which is the badge assigned to Amazon employees during their first five years at the company. While we don’t have an Amazon-themed version, you can shop Grogu plush toys and check out Grogu merch on Amazon.Photo by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh Edelson
2.Disney shared park updates and behind-the-scenes detailsDisney Imagineers—the engineers responsible for creating the amazing experiences you find at Disney parks—shared updates on what they’re working on in the Wonderful World of Dreams exhibit. We got a sneak peek at Fantasy Springs, a new Frozen-themed experience coming to the Tokyo Disney Resort, as well as the upcoming Moana experience that will be part of the Epcot park renovations in Orlando. One of the coolest things we saw in this exhibit was a robot built to perform Spiderman’s gravity-defying stunts. Find more information on the exhibit from Disney.Photo by Josh EdelsonThe entrance to the Wonderful World of Dreams exhibit on the show floor.Photo by Photo by Josh EdelsonThe final prototype for a stunt double robot. Disney Imagineers built the robot to perform Spider-man's gravity-defying stunts and withstand high impact if all doesn't go according to plan.Photo by Photo by Josh EdelsonA mock-up of the Te Fiti tribute coming to the new 'Moana' experience at Epcot.The Wonderful World of Dreams exhibit featured a preview of a new attraction coming to Tokyo Disney Resort called Fantasy Springs.Fantasy Springs will be themed after the 'Frozen' movie from Disney. The exhibit shared mock-ups of the rides and other attractions.
3.Amazon released new products for Disney fansFans at the event got a first look at some of the new Disney toys and merchandise Amazon released in honor of the Disney D23 expo, including items that are only available on Amazon. Some of the most exciting new products released were connected to Walt Disney's plane and featured Mickey Mouse. “The Mickey Mouse Pilot toys are iconic,” said Christine Tran, manager of Studio Management on the Toys & Entertainment team. “They also tie into the Walt Disney plane exhibit we brought to the event so that’s been fun for fans.”Photo by Josh EdelsonInspired by Walt Disney's original plane, the Disney Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane - Pilot Mickey Mouse plush toy was a fan favorite.Photo by Josh EdelsonAttendees couldn't get enough of Funko Pop! toys, and the Disney Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane - Pilot Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! was among the most popular at Amazon's booth.Photo by Josh EdelsonDoorables figurine sets from JustPlay were a hit among Disney influencers and fans alike.Photo by Josh EdelsonA wall of t-shirts featured exclusive D23 expo designs, available on Merch on Demand. Fans at the event loved shirts featuring designs by Marvel and the Travel Poster artwork inspired by Walt Disney's travels.
Shop the Mickey Pilot toys and other newly released Disney merchandise and toys at Amazon’s official Disney shop.
4.Walt Disney’s original plane came back to lifeAmazon worked with Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering to bring Walt Disney's original plane back to life in an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane presented by Amazon. “It started as a 'what-if' idea, given the historical significance of the plane to Disney's history, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition,” said Grant Herman, manager of Vendor Management on Amazon’s Toys & Entertainment team who helped bring the plane back to life. “It was previously at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and we worked with Disney to bring it home to California.” The exhibit also featured showcases with artifacts like the pilot’s original log book, one of the gift bags guests received when they flew on the plane, and the original suit Tom Hanks wore when he played Walt Disney in the film Saving Mr. Banks.Photo by Josh Edelson"Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane presented by Amazon" offered fans a glimpse at what it was like to fly with Walt.Photo by Josh EdelsonThe exhibit featured the full, reconstructed plane along with showcases containing artifacts from inside the plane.Photo by Josh EdelsonBringing the plane from Walt Disney Resort in Orlando to the expo in California took a team effort, including both Amazon and Disney employees.Amazon also helped host a panel sharing details and old photos.Walt Disney Archives experts shared stories from Walt's travels with the plane.Stories from the panel included a note from the pilot's log that marked the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.Photo by Josh EdelsonThe exhibit featured the original suit Tom Hanks wore when he played Walt Disney in the film Saving Mr. Banks.Photo by Josh EdelsonEvery guest who flew on Walt's plane received a gift bag. The exhibit displayed one of the original gift bags.
5.Iconic Disney characters came to life on the show floorFans pulled out all the stops when it came to cosplay. We saw ornate gowns, awe-inspiring robot suits, and incredible superhero ensembles. Many of the costumes looked like they belonged on the big screen, and the cosplayers themselves were just as impressive as their costumes. Many stayed perfectly in character, posing like total professionals and embodying the spirit of the Disney icons who inspired their looks.Photo by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh Edelson
6.Fans got up close to costumes from major motion picturesWe were so close to the real costumes from movies like Thor, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones that we had to confirm twice with staff that we were looking at the real deal. Costumes worn by the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Harrison Ford were on full display on the show floor, allowing fans to take in all the details from surprisingly close up.Photo by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh EdelsonPhoto by Josh Edelson
As the holidays draw near, we expect many of the toys, clothing, and accessories introduced at the D23 expo will be popular among Disney fans this season. Keep an eye out for more updates and deep dives into Amazon’s experience at the expo, and don’t forget to check out the new Disney products on Amazon, alongside a wide selection of Disney products with beloved characters, movies, and franchises.
