Amazon is releasing its first-ever collection celebrating the Disney D23 Expo, a biannual event for Disney fans happening September 9-11. The curated collection features never-before-seen custom merchandise available only in Amazon stores, including toys like the Funko POP! Pilot Mickey. The collection also has apparel and home décor from Amazon Merch on Demand featuring characters from Star Wars. Fans can now shop the D23 Expo Collection, along with Amazon’s wide selection of Disney products with beloved characters, movies, and franchises—all available for fast, free delivery.

“We’re thrilled to make it easier than ever for Disney fans to find toys and apparel featuring their favorite characters. From customized merchandise to special offers and never-before-seen toys, our goal is to offer customers items they won’t find anywhere else,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director for toys and games.

A first look at new products inspired by Walt Disney’s original plane

As the platinum sponsor of Disney’s D23 Expo, Amazon had the unique opportunity to collaborate with the Walt Disney Archives to bring Walt Disney’s iconic Grumman Gulfstream company airplane, Mickey Mouse One, from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Anaheim. The plane will be displayed for guests at the D23 Expo as part of the exhibit Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane, presented by Amazon.

Amazon helps bring Walt Disney's original plane back to life

From the plane’s purchase in 1963 until its final flight in 1992, the plane was used to shuttle key Disney personnel and Imagineers. Given its historical importance and presence at this year’s D23 Expo, the plane served as the central inspiration for Amazon’s custom merchandise. Walt himself used the plane for work and family getaways, visiting some of his favorite destinations. Those destinations also inspired the products in our exclusive collection:

Travel Poster Hollywood tumbler

Travel Poster Hollywood tumbler

Walt's plane was parked and maintained just a short drive from The Walt Disney Studios lot at a local airfield in Burbank, California.

Travel Poster New Orleans tote bag

During one of his visits to an antique shop, Walt found an antique mechanical singing bird that would go on to inspire the creation of Audio-Animatronics figures.

Travel Poster Florida shirt

Walt flew over Florida to scout locations for his top secret "Florida Project," which would later become Walt Disney World.

Travel Poster Palm Springs cellphone case

Walt and his family flew to Palm Springs, California, for short getaways and holiday celebrations at his beloved vacation home at Smoke Tree Ranch.

Travel Poster puzzle, featuring New York City

Walt's plane made countless trips between Burbank and New York City, including to ferry Disney personnel and Imagineers to the 1964-65 New York World's Fair.

Experiences for fans planning to attend D23

Disney fans attending D23 Expo are invited to shop, browse, and play at Amazon’s immersive space on the showroom floor. The floor features interactive play opportunities with Amazon Glow and in-person peeks at custom D23 Expo collectibles, décor, and apparel from Amazon Merch on Demand. In addition to viewing the Mickey Mouse One exhibit, fans can also stop by the aeronautical-inspired Ultimate Fan Lounge presented by Amazon.

