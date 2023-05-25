Amazon is excited to announce the first-ever Summer Beauty Haul, underway now and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, May 26.

Whether you’re looking for that sun-kissed glow or effortless beach waves, you’ll be able to create all of your favorite looks for less with help from the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul. Shop beauty brands including amika, DryBar, EltaMD, essie, Grande Cosmetics, LANEIGE, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, NYX, Revlon, SunBum, Sunday Riley, and more.

You can receive a promotional credit1 for $10 when you spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon using the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout. You will also be able to enjoy savings of up to 35% off select products from brands like e.l.f, Neutrogena, Revlon Bed Head, and more.

The selection included in the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is a mix of summer essentials, new products, and customer favorites from across beauty categories including makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare, sun care, nails, personal care, and more.

Head to Amazon to start shopping.

Here's how to claim the deal:



Add shipped and sold by Amazon Beauty products to your cart. Total purchase must be equal to or greater than $50 in qualifying Beauty items. Select “Go to Cart” and enter code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout. Your $10 Amazon.com promotional code will be emailed to you within 24 hours of your purchase to be used on your next Beauty purchase.

*Limit of 1 redemption per customer.

Browse Amazon Beauty must-haves and recommended products from the Amazon Beauty team.