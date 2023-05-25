Amazon is excited to announce the first-ever Summer Beauty Haul, underway now and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, May 26.
Whether you’re looking for that sun-kissed glow or effortless beach waves, you’ll be able to create all of your favorite looks for less with help from the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul. Shop beauty brands including amika, DryBar, EltaMD, essie, Grande Cosmetics, LANEIGE, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, NYX, Revlon, SunBum, Sunday Riley, and more.
You can receive a promotional credit1 for $10 when you spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon using the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout. You will also be able to enjoy savings of up to 35% off select products from brands like e.l.f, Neutrogena, Revlon Bed Head, and more.
The selection included in the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is a mix of summer essentials, new products, and customer favorites from across beauty categories including makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare, sun care, nails, personal care, and more.
Head to Amazon to start shopping.
Here's how to claim the deal:
- Add shipped and sold by Amazon Beauty products to your cart. Total purchase must be equal to or greater than $50 in qualifying Beauty items.
- Select “Go to Cart” and enter code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout.
- Your $10 Amazon.com promotional code will be emailed to you within 24 hours of your purchase to be used on your next Beauty purchase.
*Limit of 1 redemption per customer.
Browse Amazon Beauty must-haves and recommended products from the Amazon Beauty team.
- 1Read the promotion terms.This is a limited time offer. Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon.com Services LLC " on the product made available through Amazon.com. Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $10. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $10 towards your next Beauty purchase that is sold and shipped by Amazon. You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional code. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional code. Promotional code expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) [July 31st, 2023. Promotional code only applies towards your next Beauty purchase that is sold and shipped by Amazon. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.