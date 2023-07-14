The new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here—and no matter what adventures await Belly Conklin at Cousins Beach this year, we are ready. Amazon has fans covered this season with The Summer I Turned Pretty storefront—newly refreshed for Season Two.

Whether you’re Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, the storefront has something for everyone to watch, shop, and listen all things TSITP, including a new collection from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., inspired by the show. Customers can also browse P.J. Salvage sleepwear and loungewear exclusive to Amazon, Sperry footwear, Local Eclectic jewelry, Supergoop! SPF, Skylar Clean Perfume, Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Moroccanoil hair products, and more!

Fans can even shop an Amazon-exclusive hardcover edition of Jenny Han’s best-selling book It’s Not Summer Without You, that includes a reverse jacket poster and photos from the show, or listen to Lola Tung and Gavin Casalengo as they narrate the audiobook with a free trial on Audible now!

In addition to fashion finds, customers can listen to to “The Summer I Turned Pretty Playlist,” the official playlist for the show on Amazon Music. The playlist features the iconic music that has defined the series, including songs from Olivia Rodrigo, Hayley Kiyoko, and Bleachers.

Fans can also shop in real time as they watch on Prime Video with Amazon’s X-Ray feature—simply look out for the shoppable product tiles highlighting items seen on-screen throughout the season.

Check out some of our favorites that have us ready to dive in headfirst:

Finds from the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. collection

More Fashion Finds

Beauty Finds

And more!

