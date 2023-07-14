The new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here—and no matter what adventures await Belly Conklin at Cousins Beach this year, we are ready. Amazon has fans covered this season with The Summer I Turned Pretty storefront—newly refreshed for Season Two.

An image of a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes about Season Two, premiering July 14
From new characters and love triangles to true friendships, here’s everything the stars told us about Season Two.
Read more

Whether you’re Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, the storefront has something for everyone to watch, shop, and listen all things TSITP, including a new collection from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., inspired by the show. Customers can also browse P.J. Salvage sleepwear and loungewear exclusive to Amazon, Sperry footwear, Local Eclectic jewelry, Supergoop! SPF, Skylar Clean Perfume, Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Moroccanoil hair products, and more!

Image of six main characters from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" with them sitting on towels on grass.

Fans can even shop an Amazon-exclusive hardcover edition of Jenny Han’s best-selling book It’s Not Summer Without You, that includes a reverse jacket poster and photos from the show, or listen to Lola Tung and Gavin Casalengo as they narrate the audiobook with a free trial on Audible now!

In addition to fashion finds, customers can listen to to “The Summer I Turned Pretty Playlist,” the official playlist for the show on Amazon Music. The playlist features the iconic music that has defined the series, including songs from Olivia Rodrigo, Hayley Kiyoko, and Bleachers.

Fans can also shop in real time as they watch on Prime Video with Amazon’s X-Ray feature—simply look out for the shoppable product tiles highlighting items seen on-screen throughout the season.

Check out some of our favorites that have us ready to dive in headfirst:

Finds from the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. collection

Image of blue zip-up hoodie with the words "There only you. For me there's only ever been you."
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Zip-Up Graphic Hoodie
Image of "Cousins Beach Rowing" orange graphic t-shirt.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt
Image of the front and back of denim mom shorts.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Denim Mom Short
Image of sage grey "Cousins Beach" baby tee.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Baby Tee

More Fashion Finds

Image of a red, flowery one piece bathing suit.
Blackbough Swim The Summer I Turned Pretty June One Piece
Image of white Crest Vibe Summer Sneaker.
Sperry Women's The Summer I Turned Pretty - Crest Vibe Summer Sneaker
Image of pink loungewear set with the words "He gave me the moon and the stars. Infinity" on it.
P.J. Salvage Loungewear Set
Image of light pink loungewear pj set.
P.J. Salvage Sweet Pointelle Sleepwear Set
Image of dark blue Cousins Beach loungewear set.
P.J. Salvage Cousins Beach Loungewear Set
Image of "Cousins Rowing" navy blue graphic t-shirt.
Cousins Rowing T-Shirt
Image of Finch College grey pullover hoodie.
Finch College Pullover Hoodie

Beauty Finds

Image of Supergoop's Glow Oil and Screen from TSITP.
Supergoop! x The Summer I Turned Pretty Summer Glow-Up SPF Kit
Image of Capri Summer Eaude perfume and its box.
Skylar The Summer I Turned Pretty Capri Summer Eau de Perfume
Image of two bottles of Moroccan Oil treatment.
Moroccanoil Treatment

And more!

Image of stud earring pack with the phrase "He gave me the moon and the stars. Infinity" displayed on it.
Local Eclectic The Summer I Turned Pretty Infinity Stud Earring Pack
Image of TSITP infinity necklace from Local Eclectic.
Local Eclectic The Summer I Turned Pretty Infinity Necklace
Image of red and white C7 roller skates.
C SEVEN C7skates The Summer I Turned Pretty - Summer Sunset Roller Skates
Image of Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush.
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Next, learn how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty when it premieres on Prime Video on July 14.