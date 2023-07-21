Amazon Business is giving 15 small businesses $250K in grants. Here’s how they plan to use the funds for good.

Amazon Business is committed to support small businesses to help customers save time and money, so they can focus resources and energy on achieving their missions.
During Small Business Month in May 2023, Amazon Business announced the return of its Small Business Month Grants program, opening applications for $250,000 in business grants and additional prizes to qualified small businesses. The grants celebrate small businesses making an impact in communities across the U.S. The votes are in, and we are proud to celebrate this year’s grand prize winner and finalists!
U.S. independent sellers sold more than 4.1 billion products and averaged more than $230,000 in sales in Amazon’s store.
Meet fifteen businesses that were selected from a list of more than 35,000 applicants:
-
Grand Prize RecipientAwarded $25,000, and a one-year Amazon Business Prime membershipGiftAMeal—Saint Louis, MissouriGiftAMeal's mission is to fight hunger with photos. Guests simply share a photo from a partner restaurant, and GiftAMeal makes a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank to give a meal to a local family in need.
"We’re excited to be named the grand prize winner of this year’s Amazon Business Small Business Grants program. This grant will allow GiftAMeal to invest in our expansion into new states and improve our technology to better serve our partner restaurants and food banks. As an Amazon Business customer, I love that I can find products that support a wide variety of my company's needs. It's reliable, fast, and provides essential resources for any business."—Andrew Glantz, founder and CEO of GiftAMeal.
-
FinalistsAwarded $20,000 and a one-year Amazon Business Prime membershipSunny Brook Menagerie—Plymouth, MassachusettsSunny Brook Menagerie is a woman-owned farm dedicated to animal rescue and educating others about the care and therapeutic benefits of animal interaction. As a solopreneur, Rebecca runs a home-based animal encounter camp for kids to learn biology and animal care at the farm.
"Sunny Brook Menagerie is my life’s passion, and I love the opportunity to spread knowledge and compassion about the positive impact of interactions with animals. Our mission is to touch even more lives and expand our reach, so this grant will be an incredible help in our marketing efforts and covering the costs of supplies to run our educational sessions. Amazon Business allows us to quickly get specific items we need to make engaging projects come alive.”—Rebecca Cohen, owner and educational director of Sunny Brook Menagerie.
Tiny House, Inc.—Fresno, CaliforniaTiny House, Inc. (Thinc) develops and creates web-based educational/training multimedia modules for use primarily by high schools, and more specifically, the career technical education programs within them.
“Tiny House was born out of a desire to make homes more affordable for young people, retirees, and others who may not be able to afford, or who may need, a larger home. This grant will help us continue to make that dream of home ownership a reality, and will allow us to promote our vision and reach more high schools across the country. What I love most about Amazon Business is that it is such a user-friendly service that simplifies my business and my life."—Nicholas Mosley, owner of Tiny House, Inc.
Pascual Law PLLC—Murray, UtahPascual Law, PLLC works with employers to ensure that they can obtain legal workers. It also works with individuals to help reunite families.
"I’ve been practicing for more than three decades, and my favorite part of the job is getting to help immigrants successfully land jobs here, get their green cards, and reunite with their loved ones. This grant will allow us to help even more immigrants realize the American dream. I do all my ordering on Amazon Business, and I’m on the store pretty much every day getting what we need to keep supporting our clients. It’s so easy.”—Margaret W. Pascual, president of Pascual Law, PLLC
Founders PCs—Manhattan, KansasFounders PCs provides high-quality gaming equipment for esports and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to play, regardless of their background or abilities.
“Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and unlike other sports, anyone can join—people with mental or physical disabilities are still able to have fun. We’re excited to be a recipient of this grant and intend to use it for the opening of a STEM/gaming center to host LAN events and coding workshops for people of all ages to learn and create. We do a lot of shopping through Amazon Business. It’s convenient, and we can find the parts we need quickly and at great prices to best serve our customers.”—Luke Cillessen, owner of Founders PCs.
-
Semi-FinalistsAwarded $15,000 and a one-year Amazon Business Prime membership
- Beamlink, Inc.—Pasadena, California
- Breakwater Supply—North Kingstown, Rhode Island
- Electron Robotics—Portland, Oregon
- Enzak—Orange County, California
- Internbytes—El Paso, Texas
- QuickLoadz Intermodal Robotics—The Plains, Ohio
- The CryptoMom app—Chicago, Illinois
- The Days Sustainable Apparel—Clifton, New Jersey
- Watergate Environmental Technologies —San Clemente, California
- Zakuro—Ann Arbor, Michigan
-
Amazon Business is committed to supporting small businesses by providing educational resources, grants, and tools to streamline buying. With Amazon Business, small businesses get the selection and convenience of Amazon that they are used to, alongside powerful tools that help them achieve their business goals, automate the procurement process, and save money with business-only pricing, quantity discounts, and free shipping on eligible orders.Learn more about the Small Business Grants finalists and their plans for the grant money that was awarded.Now Prime members get Business Prime Duo free, offering small business owners fast, free delivery and exclusive Amazon Business pricing and analytics.