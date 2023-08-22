Registration is open for our 4th annual Amazon Accelerate, the premier conference dedicated to Amazon sellers, and there’s a lot to get excited about. This event is one of my favorite moments of the year—we get to hear from our independent sellers, unveil new offerings, and share the latest innovations and product developments we’ve implemented to make Amazon the best place to start and grow your brand.

Independent sellers have delighted millions of Amazon customers, created more than 1.5 million U.S. jobs, and helped inspire the most powerful set of tools and resources that help fuel their business growth. Accelerate is an opportunity for existing and prospective Amazon sellers to celebrate the collective success of their community together and hear directly from Amazon teams about how we’re inventing on their behalf.

This year’s event includes breakout experiences offered at varying levels of experience, expanded opportunities to network and receive support, and special guest speakers sellers won’t want to miss.

Here are my top three reasons why sellers can’t miss Amazon Accelerate 2023.

1) Sellers will be the first to learn about the latest tools and services to empower their success.

We work hard year-round to build tools and services that support sellers’ business growth, and we’ll be unveiling our latest innovations during Accelerate. Last year, we announced more than 20 new and improved products, tools, and features to help our community grow. This year, we’ll share even more exciting product developments created to take independent sellers’ business to the next level, and those in attendance will be the first to know.

2) Sellers will hear from Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and CEO of Pattern Beauty, and Mari Llewellyn and Greg LaVecchia, founders of Bloom Nutrition.

We are fortunate to have an amazing speaker and business leader who will inspire our selling community. Ellis Ross is the owner of Pattern Beauty, a vibrant hair care brand designed to celebrate and nourish curly, coily, and tight hair textures. During her fireside chat at Accelerate, Ellis Ross will delve into her journey as an entrepreneur and small business owner, shedding light on the challenges she faced, the wins she’s celebrated, and helpful lessons she’s learned. The chat is sure to reveal invaluable insights for Amazon independent sellers striving to make their mark in the diverse and ever-evolving ecommerce community.

As a first time Accelerate speaker, Ellis Ross shared, “I am honored to be part of Amazon Accelerate this year and have the opportunity to speak with the incredible community of sellers. As a small business owner myself, I understand the dedication, passion, and resilience it takes to bring your vision for a company to life and succeed in this competitive landscape. I can't wait to share my experiences and inspire sellers to reach new heights in their business journey.”

In addition to Ellis Ross’ fireside chat, sellers will also hear from Llewellyn and LaVecchia of Bloom Nutrition, a high-quality supplement brand created to give women the nutrients they need to bloom into their best selves. Join their fireside chat for a deep dive into how they created a supplement designed specifically to nourish women’s bodies, how going viral can impact a small business, and the tools they use to maintain and grow their customer base.

“We are thrilled to participate in Accelerate and share our entrepreneurial story with Amazon’s seller community,” said Llewellyn, president and co-founder of Bloom Nutrition. “Just like the sellers attending this year’s conference, it took a lot of perseverance to build and scale our brand over the past few years. We are proud to empower and support small business owners, and look forward to sharing our lessons learned and advice for succeeding in the ecommerce business.”

3) Sellers will have access to a range of breakout sessions, designed to reach a range of beginner, intermediate, and advanced independent sellers.

We’ve revamped our breakout sessions this year to be better than ever by expanding on both content and format. We’ll have more than 50 sessions, with content for sellers no matter where they are in their selling journey—from beginners who have never sold online (“Help Maximize Your First-Year Revenue With This 90-Day Plan”) to advanced sellers working to scale their business (“Go Global With Amazon: Expand Across the Americas, EU, and Asia”).

Amazon Accelerate is open to anyone interested in or currently selling in Amazon’s store. Visit our event website to learn more and register today.