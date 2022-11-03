Amazon and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are launching a public-private partnership to address the gender inequities that exist for women in the climate finance ecosystem and to support female entrepreneurs with the resources they need to accelerate climate change innovations.

Amazon will commit a total of $53 million to help accelerate women’s climate innovation, including $3 million toward the USAID partnership, and $50 million for Amazon to invest directly in climate tech companies run by women.

Amazon will serve as a founding partner of USAID’s Climate Gender Equity Fund, a new climate finance facility designed to remove systemic market barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing climate finance. USAID will also match Amazon’s $3 million investment to help launch the fund.

The Climate Gender Equity Fund will have a global focus and provide grants for businesses, NGOs, accelerators, incubators, and grassroots organizations working on women-led climate solutions. It also will fund efforts to help women access the networks and technical skills they need to accelerate the development of their climate change technologies.

As a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, Amazon will work with Pledge signatories and other companies to encourage their additional support and corporate investment to this new fund. The partnership will help advance mutual goals around women’s climate leadership and gender equity, including Amazon’s sustainability goals, the work of The Climate Pledge, and the Biden administration’s National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.

Additionally, Amazon is allocating $50 million from its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in women-founded and women-led climate tech companies, as well as incubators and accelerators that prioritize women-led entities. The Climate Pledge Fund—Amazon’s venture capital program that invests in companies pioneering decarbonizing technologies and solutions—will collaborate with USAID and the Climate Gender Equity Fund to source new investment opportunities and broaden its pipeline of female applicants.

“As an important step in solving climate change, we must address the gender inequalities that persist in climate finance, and ensure female entrepreneurs have an equal seat at the table and access to the funding, networks, and technical support they need to scale climate solutions,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “We’re proud to collaborate with USAID and the Biden administration to help scale women-led climate solutions globally. This is just one part of our broader Climate Pledge goal to reach net zero carbon by 2040, and we encourage other companies to join us in this effort.”

Female-founded companies typically receive a fraction of total venture capital, and that percentage fell during the pandemic. However, research shows that female entrepreneurs are more likely to innovate to address social needs. Women-led companies also generate more revenue per dollar invested and produce greater ROI for investors.

Amazon has taken several additional recent steps to advance gender equality across its value chain, including:

Learn more about Amazon’s sustainability efforts.