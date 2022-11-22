This summer, Amazon held its first contest to find “products for tomorrow.” The awards competition sought innovative products created with sustainability in mind. To qualify, products had to be innovative in design, material, or chemistry, and produced by a small business in the U.S. We’re excited to announce the five winning products and the small businesses that created them. Go to Amazon.com to shop the winners.

Each winner has received access to the Amazon Launchpad program, which supports new brands, entrepreneurs, and startups in overcoming many of the challenges associated with launching new products. The program provides marketing tools and a suite of services and benefits to help businesses increase the visibility of their products, so they can focus on new innovations and expansion. Additionally, winners received a $20,000 grant, guidance and assistance with sustainability certifications, and product placement opportunities for their winning products across Amazon's online site, including the newly launched Products for Tomorrow page.

Keep reading to discover some of the attributes that the winners highlight about their products. Check the product pages for more details.

Hai Showerhead

Water-powered Bluetooth technology connects with the Hai app to track your water usage.

Customizable LED lights show when the water is warm or if you have reached set water usage goals.

Slider that adjusts spray settings from a high-pressure stream to a spa-like mist.

Blueland Laundry Set

Reimagined laundry sets with dry-form tablets.

Made without parabens, phosphates, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, chlorine bleach, or phthalates.

Meet certification standards for EPA Safer Choice, Cradle to Cradle and Leaping Bunny.

Come in a tin that can fit one pack of 60 laundry tablets.

Unpaste

Cleanse your teeth with cellulose.

Reviewed by Aktion Zahnfreundlich, a German organization responsible for reviewing oral hygiene products.

Contains no preservatives, SLS, sodium saccharin, artificial colors, aluminum, or nanoparticles.

Come in packaging made from paper and corn starch.

Fend Foldable Bike Helmet

Easily folds in half.

Built with a durable ABS shell, ultralight PC, high impact absorbing EPS core, and slick matte-finish.

Exceeds U.S. CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards for bicycles, skateboards, and e-bikes or e-scooters traveling under 20 mph.

Integrated dial fit system for precise adjustments.

2018 Red Dot Design Award Winner, 2018 Edison Award Winner.

RunLessWire Smart Switch

Powered by kinetic energy generated by pressing the switch.

Wireless, allowing for DIY installation.

Battery-free.

50- to 150-foot range signal that can travel through walls.

Discover more innovative products at Amazon Launchpad, as well as more-sustainable products in Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program.