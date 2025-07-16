2024 also marked a turning point for artificial intelligence (AI). It’s a transformative technology that we believe will reinvent virtually every customer experience, as well as create new experiences altogether that we only once dreamed would be possible. Over the last few years, Amazon has accelerated its investments in generative AI to build these experiences across our business and, including through the 1,000-plus AI applications we’re developing across Amazon. We introduced

Amazon Q

, the most capable AI-powered coding assistant;

SageMaker

, a service that makes it easier to build foundation models;

Amazon Bedrock

, which allows developers to do GenAI inference at scale; our own frontier model,

Amazon Nova

, to give customers leading intelligence at lower latency and cost; and we’re rolling out

Alexa+

, our next-generation Alexa personal assistant that’s meaningfully smarter, more capable, and is the first personal assistant that can take significant actions for customers. We’ve also harnessed AI as a powerful sustainability tool—optimizing sizing recommendations to reduce returns, identifying energy inefficiencies, detecting

water leaks

, and avoiding packaging—solving countless environmental challenges while simultaneously improving service quality. And we’re just at the beginning.