Amazon is excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, and honor the rich heritage of Hispanic and Latino Cul tú ra—this year’s celebratory theme. Cultúra is meant to recognize and celebrate the individual (tú) that helps move the culture forward, because without tú there is no cultura. We celebrate not just the Hispanic and Latino community as a whole, but the millions of individuals in the U.S. who add their own unique flavors to Hispanic and Latino culture. From the Spanish small business owner to the Afro-Latina musician, it is the love and passion of cultural heritage that unites this community.

This year, Amazon partnered with Mel Cerri, a lettering artist and illustrator based in Brazil, to design the Hispanic Heritage Month artwork. Cerri believes in the uniqueness of every individual, and she uses the creativity of art to inspire everyone around her.

“There has never been—and there will never be—someone exactly like you, with your life experiences, background, loves, and wishes,” said Cerri. “Everything you touch and [create] will carry your fingerprint, and that’s what’s so special about Cul tú ra.”

Celebremos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana: Here are some of the ways you can join Amazon in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the Hispanic and Latino communities it honors.

Celebrate Hispanic small business owners

Amazon hosts a dedicated storefront showcasing goods from Hispanic and Latino makers as part of our ongoing support for small businesses. Customers can learn about Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs and discover hundreds of products, including jewelry, food, beauty products, and wellness essentials, from businesses like Bling Jewelry, Hot Chocolate Design, Luna Sundara, and Mr. Tortilla, and handcrafted goods from Amazon Handmade brands such as La Parea Wellness, Tesaut Models, Lazy Llama Eco Wear, Hasta la Raíz, and Florama Natural Jewelry.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, customers can shop unique products like Luna Sundara’s Palo Santo essential oils, Mr. Tortilla’s low-carb tortillas, and Hot Chocolate Design’s Mary Jane shoes to support Hispanic and Latino-owned small businesses and local communities in over 130 countries. They can also get to know the entrepreneurs behind the products through Launchpad’s Latino-owned Meet the Launchers page.

More than half of all items purchased in Amazon’s store are sold by small and medium-sized businesses—and we will continue to celebrate their growing success this month and every month. Here are a few more Hispanic and Latino-owned small businesses for you to explore: Beauty and fashion brands Luna Magic, Nopalera, House of Bō, and Femgraphy, as well as goods and grocery brands Fillo’s, Somos Foods, Zubi's, Happy V, and Baby Creysi.

Celebrate Hispanic authors and stories

Amazon Books has highlighted a selection of “Must-read books recommended by members of the Latinos at Amazon affinity group,” while Goodreads has curated “66 New Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.” Featured works include You Are Magic by Paulina Flores, Solito by Javier Zamora, Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez, and West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras. For the first time, Kindle Vella is spotlighting Lucia Ashta, whose latest story Ridgemore is told one short episode at a time. Celebrity chef Gaby Melian also shares one of her recipes from Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen, perfect for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with kids.

For more stories that honor the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic and Latino storytellers, customers can browse Amazon’s list of books for all ages.

Celebrate Hispanic creators in film & television

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Prime Video is celebrating the diverse experiences, voices, and stories of Hispanic and Latino communities. Through the lens of Cuéntame más (“Tell me more”), we celebrate the spirit of connectivity, and through deep conversation, we explore the ways that storytelling and entertainment bring us closer together.

Specially curated collections will shine a light on the culture and contributions of a wide range of actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers, including Amazon Originals Book of Love, an unexpected tale of finding love in Mexico, and The Boy From Medellin, J Balvin’s journey to the most important concert of his life. Camila Cabello leads an all-star cast in Cinderella, a modern movie musical with a bold take on a classic fairy tale. Follow the search for the family of Colombian congressman Alberto Villamizar after he is kidnapped in Noticia de un secuestro (News Of A Kidnapping), or travel back to the second half of 19th century Mexico as two strangers' destinies cross in The Vineyard.

Start your spooky season early with Bingo Hell and Madres from the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series—a set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. In Bingo Hell, a feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall. In Madres, a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child move to a migrant farming community in 1970s California, where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family.

Icon Jennifer Lopez takes “the plunge” as a heartbroken pop star in Marry Me, while Penélope Cruz, along with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Bingbing Fan join forces as a team of international secret agents in The 355.

Catch up on Amazon Freevee’s latest Original series, Sprung. From the acclaimed comedy creator Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope), the show follows a convicted criminal determined to turn his life around as he finds himself amongst an unlikely group of former inmates on a similar path.

Along with hours of content to stream on Prime Video, ViX+ is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Mexico, featuring more than 10,000 hours of Spanish-language entertainment to watch all month long. Prime members also have access to the first season of select shows or movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership for a limited time. Highlights for Hispanic Heritage Month include Y Tu Mama Tambien (AMC+), The Latino Americans Season One (PBS Documentaries), and Maria Felix: Season One (ViX+).

Take a look at the complete collection celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Celebrate Hispanic musicians and artists

Amazon Music is celebrating the game changers whose music reshaped the world, with exclusive new music and content that honors the trailblazers who diversified the global music scene and shifted the status quo. Joining the celebration are a new wave of artists paying tribute to the all-time greats who paved the way before them. The campaign features exclusive new Amazon Originals, playlists from multiple genres of Latin music released weekly, brand-new podcasts, and more.

New Amazon Originals from different genres, including a remake of the classic merengue hit “Suavemente” by legendary merenguero Elvis Crespo, out on October 21. Other Originals include a beautiful tribute to the one and only Jenni Rivera by Mexican music star Eden Muñoz, through his version of “Inolvidable,” out on September 23, and singer-songwriter and producer Cuco’s cover of the classic “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo” by beloved artist Roberto Carlos, to be released on October 7. Cuco’s song will be accompanied by a Hollywood-themed video shot by Mexican Academy Award-nominated director Carlos Lopez Estrada.

Check out “The Game Changers” and “Tributos” playlists.

La Semanal Podcast: Conversations About the Music That Shaped la Cul tú ra

On October 5, Amazon Music will be premiering the podcast La Semanal, hosted by Christian Acosta and Jessica Flores. Inspired by the playlist of the same name, the podcast will dive deep into the top entertainment news of the week, the hottest new releases, and the most relevant artists in Latin pop culture, from every genre. The first episode will feature Young Miko in a conversation centered on the game changers that influenced her and her career, what she thinks the future will look like, and how she celebrates her roots and culture through her art form. Exclusively on Amazon Music.

Amazon Music will also bring fans closer to their favorite Latin artists through a pop-up museum in Miami on September 28-29. The museum will pay tribute to game-changing artists like Aventura, Shakira, Celia Cruz, and Selena, and a new wave of artists, including Karol G and Tokischa. The pop-up is open to fans at no charge and will include limited-edition Game Changers campaign merch.

“Written By” and “Produced By”

The campaign will also celebrate game-changing songwriters and producers who deliver hit after hit. On the “Written By” and “Produced By” playlists, Amazon Music recognizes the game changers behind all-time favorites that hold a place in music fans’ hearts, and will feature demos from some of the most iconic and game-changing songs in history. Fans will be able to enjoy unreleased versions of their favorite songs, only on Amazon Music.

Songwriters and producers featured include Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, who are behind “Traicionera” by Sebastian Yatra and “Se Que Te Duele” by Alejandro Fernández, as well as the production of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; Erika Ender, the songwriter of “Despacito,” Son by Four’s “A Puro Dolor,” and OV7’s “Te Necesito;” and Erika Vidrio, who is one of the few women known for creating Mexican music hits, including “Fíjate Que Si,” which was recorded by Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey.

Celebrate Hispanic designers and retail businesses within Amazon

The Drop

The Drop, Amazon Fashion’s program featuring limited-edition fashion collections designed by influencers, is partnering with Yayis Cantu, Aimee Kelly, Yvette Garcia and Frankie Tavares, four influential Hispanic creators to design exclusive trend-forward capsule collections and style curations. To find out when a new collection goes live sign up for text or email message notifications. You can also stay informed and engage with the team on Instagram @amazonthedrop. Check back often—The Drop team regularly releases new behind the scenes details about upcoming designers and their collections.

Tu Hispanic Shop

Experience a mobile, Spanish-first shopping experience in the Hispanic Shop, featuring more than 100 Hispanic brands and 500 popular items. Go behind the storefront to discover some of our team’s top picks and shop collections curated by Hispanic celebrities and influencers including Chiquis Rivera, Francisca Lachapel, Doralys Britto, Sofia Jirau, Curly Velasquez, and Gadiel Del Orbe.

Amazon Employee Celebrations

Notably, the affinity group will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary at its Latinos at Amazon Global All-Hands. We’re also excited to be hosting José Moreno Hernández to talk with Amazonians about his incredible journey of fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut. And later this month, we will be presenting America’s Test Kitchen celebrity chef Gaby Melian for a Fishbowl conversation about Latin American food and cooking.

Celebrate the contributions of Hispanic builders in Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will highlight the unique experiences that shape and reshape Hispanic culture in tech. Meet AWS employees who share their mosaic of experiences and how they bring their personal Cul tú ra to work. Additionally, in this special blog post, the team dives into the ways AWS is increasing representation and inclusion across the business. And as a unique addition, AWS builders have teamed up with Amazon Music to create a Cul tú ra playlist for subscribers to enjoy.

We wish everyone a happy and safe National Hispanic Heritage Month!

¡Les deseamos a todos un feliz y seguro Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana!

