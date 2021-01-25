7 Don't cut your experiences short

"I recommend listing out all of the previous work experiences you have space for," said Danielle Deshields, Undergraduate Recruiter, Student Programs. "Don't try to pick and choose what you think the recruiter wants to see. You want to paint the full picture of your professional involvement." She said this is particularly important for students who might have less professional experience but do have relevant involvement with university clubs or volunteer organizations. "I've met some students who were nervous about including fraternity or sorority involvement on their resumes," she said. "I advised them to include it. The more of your story you tell us, the more we can see your potential to have an impact at Amazon." Deshields noted that it is still important to keep your resume to one page, but even those with longer careers should be able to fit their most recent, relevant experiences in this space.