In this together: How Amazon builds diversity, equity, and inclusion into its culture

Leaders work every day to create a safer, more productive, higher-performing, more diverse, and more just work environment. They lead with empathy, have fun at work, and make it easy for others to have fun. Leaders ask themselves: "Are my fellow employees growing? Are they empowered? Are they ready for what’s next?" Leaders have a vision for and commitment to their employees’ personal success, whether that’s at Amazon or elsewhere.We strive to be Earth’s best employer and use ourto guide and monitor our efforts to build inclusive teams. We also makeon certain issues publicly available to customers, investors, policymakers, employees, and others. As we continue to learn and iterate, we improve inclusion internally through educational programming, mentorship, and benefits for all of our employees.As Amazon employees—and as global citizens—we recognize that our work with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is among the most important work we have ever done. By uniting as a global community, we have an unprecedented opportunity to build the future of DEI together.“When I think about Amazon and the potential for impact, I’m energized by the possibilities. This work will require us to engage all communities, think globally, and cultivate a workplace that not only is diverse but also inspires a deep sense of belonging for every one of our employees,” said Candi Castleberry, vice president of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Amazon.Here are some of the ways we incorporate DEI into our work, our communities, and ourselves.