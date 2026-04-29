- We’ve invested more than $240 billion in California, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers, corporate offices, and empower small business owners and strengthen communities through partnerships across the state.
- From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles to positions in our data centers, we offer good jobs, great benefits, and career opportunities. With benefits and hourly pay, jobs at our operations sites across the state pay more than $30 an hour.
- Amazon launched its first California AWS data center region in Northern California in 2011. Since then, construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of data centers have created demonstrable economic growth for Northern California.
4 ways Amazon is investing in California
Amazon's investments are boosting the Golden State's economy while creating opportunities for Californians.
Amazon in your community
Amazon's first wildlife relief hub helps communities face the rising threat of wildfires in California and beyond
Amazon expands hub to help communities face the rising threat of wildfires in California and beyond.
Plus, discover the top trends empowering storytellers with the flexibility and freedom to bring creative visions to life.
Amazon Web Services is working with conservationists to restore groundwater in the region and preserve one of California’s most important natural resources.
Same-Day Delivery site in Sacramento is the first fulfillment center in North America to get this sustainability certification
The Same-Day Delivery site was designed with sustainability at its core and is the next step in Amazon’s journey to show that delivery speed and sustainability can go hand-in-hand.
How Amazon tests Kindle devices and more in this innovation lab
Take a peek inside Lab126 in Sunnyvale, California, which is built for destruction—and to make devices more durable and safe.
Unlocking opportunities
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs. Through these programs and more, Amazon is helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities, whether they build their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.