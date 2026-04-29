  • Amazon investment in California
    Building a stronger economy
    We’ve invested more than $240 billion in California, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers, corporate offices, and empower small business owners and strengthen communities through partnerships across the state.
  • Amazon investment in California
    Supporting good jobs
    From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles to positions in our data centers, we offer good jobs, great benefits, and career opportunities. With benefits and hourly pay, jobs at our operations sites across the state pay more than $30 an hour.
  • $6.5+ billion invested in data center infrastructure in California
    Spurring economic growth
    Amazon launched its first California AWS data center region in Northern California in 2011. Since then, construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of data centers have created demonstrable economic growth for Northern California.
Aerial view of suburban residential neighborhood with mountains in the background

4 ways Amazon is investing in California

Amazon's investments are boosting the Golden State's economy while creating opportunities for Californians.

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Amazon in your community
Wildfire disaster relief hub: Warehouse worker operating forklift in Amazon Disaster Relief Hub
Amazon's first wildlife relief hub helps communities face the rising threat of wildfires in California and beyond
Amazon expands hub to help communities face the rising threat of wildfires in California and beyond.
A group of filmmakers inside Amazon Studio's Stage 15.
Amazon MGM Studios' virtual soundstage in Culver City is revolutionizing movies and TV shows
Plus, discover the top trends empowering storytellers with the flexibility and freedom to bring creative visions to life.
A photo of the Cosumnes River in California.
How AWS is helping to keep a river flowing in Northern California
Amazon Web Services is working with conservationists to restore groundwater in the region and preserve one of California’s most important natural resources.
Employees in safety vests posing outside
Same-Day Delivery site in Sacramento is the first fulfillment center in North America to get this sustainability certification
The Same-Day Delivery site was designed with sustainability at its core and is the next step in Amazon’s journey to show that delivery speed and sustainability can go hand-in-hand.
Disassembled Kindle e-reader showing screen, battery, and electronics.

How Amazon tests Kindle devices and more in this innovation lab

Take a peek inside Lab126 in Sunnyvale, California, which is built for destruction—and to make devices more durable and safe.

Unlocking opportunities
megan coghlan a process assistant at amazon standing in the foreground of an amazon fulfillment center. she is smiling with her hands on her hips and wearing yellow safety vest
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
AWS cloud-computing skills programs.
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
Amazon employee
5 awesome health benefits many Amazon employees can start using on their first day
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
AWS Skill Builder platform shown on computer, offering AI and cloud training
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs. Through these programs and more, Amazon is helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities, whether they build their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.