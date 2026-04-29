Key takeaways
- Amazon has invested $240 billion in California since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
- The company has contributed $260 billion to the state's economy.
- Amazon partners with 45 California educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
- More than 831 million items were sold by California-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2025.
Page overview
Investing in our employees
Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.
Beyond direct jobs, Amazon's presence in California supports approximately 180,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services.
Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.
In California, Amazon partners with 45 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested $240 billion in California's infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $260 billion to the state's gross domestic product.
These investments include 77 fulfillment and sortation centers, 59 delivery stations, and six Prime Now fulfillment centers, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 93 Whole Foods Market locations across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with six solar farms, a wind farm, and 66 facilities with on-site solar power across California.
Since 2011, Amazon has invested $6.5 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure—including data centers and fiber networks—with an AWS Infrastructure Region supporting businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.
California is also a key location for entertainment production, with 9 Amazon MGM movies and TV series filmed in the state in 2025.
Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for California's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2025, California-based independent sellers sold more than 831 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $440,000 in annual sales.
These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables California's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.
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