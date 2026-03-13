- We’ve invested more than $52.3 billion in New York, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers and corporate offices, empower small business owners, and strengthen communities through partnerships statewide.
- From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles, to delivery opportunities, and Whole Foods Markets, we offer career paths for diverse skill sets and experiences.
- Jobs have been created for small businesses, delivery partners, contractors, and vendors, like Delivery Service Partners and their drivers who deliver for New Yorkers everyday.
Amazon creates affordable lives for customers and employees
Amazon prices average 14% less than major U.S. retailers, according to a Profitero analysis. Our $1 billion compensation investment cuts health costs to $5 per week and raises average pay to $23 per hour.
4 ways Amazon is investing in New York
Amazon's investments are boosting the Empire State's economy while creating opportunities for New Yorkers.
Amazon in your community
How Amazon packages are delivered in densely populated areas like New York City with e-bikes and on foot
Through alternative delivery models (such as on-foot, Amazon Hub Delivery and e-bikes), Amazon packages reach customers in big cities.
Amazon Pharmacy now offers Same-Day Delivery in New York City. Here’s how AI is helping us deliver medication faster.
Same-Day Delivery will expand to more than a dozen cities by the end of the year using environmentally friendly delivery vehicles, including e-bikes, electric vans, and drones.
20 photos of Amazon’s 8,000-square-foot lab in NYC where you can see different AWS technologies in action
Cloud-connected coffee dispensers, giant holograms, and other cool applications of AWS fill this interactive and creative space.
Amazon Future Engineer brings new courses to all five of the city’s boroughs.
Amazon in the News
Unlocking opportunities for employees
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.
Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees
Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.
The Amazon Leadership Liftoff program helped this new manager build confidence in his leadership role at a fulfillment center.
Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.