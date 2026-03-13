  • $46 billion+ contributed to New York's economy
    Building a stronger economy
    We’ve invested more than $52.3 billion in New York, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers and corporate offices, empower small business owners, and strengthen communities through partnerships statewide.
  • 47,5000 full- and part-time employees
    Supporting good jobs
    From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles, to delivery opportunities, and Whole Foods Markets, we offer career paths for diverse skill sets and experiences.
  • 33,000 indirect jobs supported
    Empowering local businesses
    Jobs have been created for small businesses, delivery partners, contractors, and vendors, like Delivery Service Partners and their drivers who deliver for New Yorkers everyday.
Amazon employee stands smiling with her hands in her pocket in front of a conveyor built in a fulfillment center.

Amazon creates affordable lives for customers and employees

Amazon prices average 14% less than major U.S. retailers, according to a Profitero analysis. Our $1 billion compensation investment cuts health costs to $5 per week and raises average pay to $23 per hour.

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view of rural New York state with the changing fall trees

4 ways Amazon is investing in New York

Amazon's investments are boosting the Empire State's economy while creating opportunities for New Yorkers.

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Amazon in your community
Amazon delivery worker with package next to autonomous vehicle on city street
How Amazon packages are delivered in densely populated areas like New York City with e-bikes and on foot
Through alternative delivery models (such as on-foot, Amazon Hub Delivery and e-bikes), Amazon packages reach customers in big cities.
Two hands boxing up an Amazon Pharmacy order for same day delivery.
Amazon Pharmacy now offers Same-Day Delivery in New York City. Here’s how AI is helping us deliver medication faster.
Same-Day Delivery will expand to more than a dozen cities by the end of the year using environmentally friendly delivery vehicles, including e-bikes, electric vans, and drones.
author connie chen sitting in a car shell pretending to drive a car while her face is projected onto screens that show her racing around a racetrack
20 photos of Amazon’s 8,000-square-foot lab in NYC where you can see different AWS technologies in action
Cloud-connected coffee dispensers, giant holograms, and other cool applications of AWS fill this interactive and creative space.
Students at a NYC high school, working on laptop computers as they learn to code as part of the Amazon Future Engineer program.
Amazon to fund computer science classes in more than 130 NYC high schools
Amazon Future Engineer brings new courses to all five of the city’s boroughs.

Amazon in the News

Unlocking opportunities for employees
Amazon employee
5 awesome health benefits many Amazon employees can start using on their first day
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.
Smiling woman wearing glasses and red headband working in Amazon fulfillment facility
Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees
Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.
Young man in protective gear posing in front of warehouse shelving.
How I went from a college graduate to an Amazon manager with a 7-week program
The Amazon Leadership Liftoff program helped this new manager build confidence in his leadership role at a fulfillment center.
A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.
8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles
Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.