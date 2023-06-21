Set to release on September 15, Challengers follows the tennis career and love life of Tashi Duncan—played by Zendaya—as she learns how to navigate relationships with both her current husband and former boyfriend, played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Tensions rise as the two prepare to face off in a career-boosting tennis match, leading Tashi to question where her life has taken her thus far.

