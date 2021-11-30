Since 2013, AmazonSmile has donated more than $321 million to charities worldwide—from global humanitarian efforts and animal welfare groups to school PTAs and hospitals. Organizations around the world have been able to expand their work and make a meaningful impact in their communities thanks to these donations and the customers who choose to shop using AmazonSmile.

If you haven’t signed up to support your favorite cause while you shop, you can get started by visiting smile.amazon.com, or turning on AmazonSmile within the Amazon shopping app. You'll find the same products and low prices, and AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of your eligible orders to the charity of your choice. You also have the option to donate items directly to charities using AmazonSmile Charity Lists, which offers lists created by the charities themselves to share which products they need most to support their communities.

If you need a little help finding your charity of choice, meet some of the charities that are a part of AmazonSmile below, and find out how they use their donations to positively impact communities close to home, and around the world.

Save the Children

Photo by Save the Children

“Donations from AmazonSmile support Save the Children’s work here in the United States and around the world. With funds from AmazonSmile donations, Save the Children can provide temporary learning centers for more than 3,500 children who are out of school amid conflict, deliver food for more than 14,000 children missing meals due to the pandemic, and equip 14 mobile health units, ensuring vital care to thousands more. Thank you for your support. We couldn’t do it without you.” – Perry Yeatman, head of corporate, Save the Children U.S.

The Nature Conservancy

Photo by © Weidong Zhong/TNC Photo Contest 2021

“AmazonSmile, and the many supporters who have selected The Nature Conservancy as their charity of choice, are helping the future of our planet. Together, we are developing solutions to big challenges—like the climate crisis and biodiversity loss—and providing opportunities for people to engage with and protect nature for future generations. We are grateful for the ongoing support and action from AmazonSmile and the shoppers who are making a difference one click at a time.” – Jennifer L. Morris, CEO, The Nature Conservancy

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Photo by St. Jude Children's Research Hopsital

“The AmazonSmile program represents charitable giving at its best—an act of generosity woven into our daily lives. By meeting audiences where they are, the program has generated crucial support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures and saving children. Since our partnership began in 2014, AmazonSmile has raised more than $12.5 million for St. Jude. And since just last year, Amazon customers have donated $300,000 in hospital-curated products to St. Jude through AmazonSmile Charity Lists. We continue to receive donations from our Charity Lists and remain ever grateful for this generous support. Dollar by dollar, these programs bring St. Jude one step closer to realizing the goals of the six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that focuses on accelerating research and treatment to raise survival rates worldwide and improve quality of life for pediatric cancer survivors.” – Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Humane Society of the United States

Photo by Humane Society of the United States

“AmazonSmile has been an easy way for our constituents to support our lifesaving work for animals through something they’re already doing—shopping online. And it really adds up: We’ve raised more than $730,000 since the program began. Those funds have helped us respond to cruelty and neglect cases across the nation, and rescue and care for thousands of animals.” – Kristie Tanner, director of business partnerships for the Humane Society of the United States.

Pencils of Promise

Photo by NYC Digital and Pencils of Promise

“AmazonSmile's average quarterly donation of around $50,000 provides water, sanitation, and hygiene workshops to 70 schools each quarter. Each year, 443 million school days are lost due to water and sanitation-related diseases, and this donation supports Pencils of Promise in removing that barrier to education across Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos. On behalf of PoP, thank you for your generous donations through AmazonSmile. As a for-purpose education organization, PoP is committed to empowering thousands of students, teachers, and communities across Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos. Thanks to your contribution, we are another step closer to transforming the world, together." – Kailee Scales, CEO, Pencils of Promise

Doctors Without Borders

Photo by Mariana Abdalla/MSF and Doctors Without Borders

“AmazonSmile donations help our teams of over 63,000 staff save lives in more than 70 countries around the world every day by providing high-quality, free medical care to people caught up in disease outbreaks, armed conflicts, and natural disasters.” – Avril Benoît, executive director, Doctors Without Borders USA

Wounded Warrior Project

Photo by Wounded Warrior Project

“Thank you! Now when you shop at smile.amazon.com, your purchases will support Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). WWP’s life-changing programs and services are transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged. Your donations ensure that warriors never pay for our programs because they paid their dues on the battlefield.” – Mike Linnington, CEO, Wounded Warrior Project, lieutenant general, U.S. Army (retired)

Feeding America

Photo by Feeding America

“The total donated in 2020 and 2021 will help provide at least 4.9 million meals for our neighbors across the U.S. Even as the country makes progress towards curbing the health crisis, the economic recovery will unfortunately last much longer for people relying on food banks. AmazonSmile’s support means so much for food banks and our work to make sure families have meals when they need them.” – Aaron LaMonica-Weier, senior manager, digital growth for Feeding America