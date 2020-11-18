Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of charitable giving celebrated the day after Cyber Monday, will take place on December 1 this year. On Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, customers can shop with purpose through AmazonSmile, which provides customers a convenient way to support local, national, and international charities while shopping on Amazon, at no additional cost. Customers can also support their favorite charities by donating selected items directly to those charities with AmazonSmile Charity Lists.

Since launching in 2013, AmazonSmile has donated more than $237 million to charities globally, helping them expand their meaningful work. Recently, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital became the first AmazonSmile charity to receive over $10 million in donations.

“We are humbled by the incredible generosity of Amazon customers and their choice for charitable giving through AmazonSmile,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Contributions from AmazonSmile are instrumental in furthering research and treatment that will help lead to cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With partners like AmazonSmile, St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.”

In celebration of this milestone and the upcoming season of giving, see how AmazonSmile customers have made a positive impact over the past year.

When customers start their shopping experience at smile.amazon.com, they will find the same great products, deals, and convenient shopping options available on Amazon.com, with the added benefit that AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of tens of millions of eligible items to a customer’s designated charity of choice. Customers can choose from over one million charities to support, including more than 2,000 newly added charities headquartered in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico have proven to be our communities’ first responders in natural disasters and work nonstop to help those who are most vulnerable,” said Isabel Rullán, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ConPRmetidos. “An opportunity to be included in the AmazonSmile program allows our organization to reach an even broader audience and helps facilitate charitable giving, especially during the holiday season.”

To help deliver smiles throughout the holiday season, Amazon will support more than a thousand charities around the world with product and monetary donations to help them get millions of items they need. In the U.S., Amazon is fulfilling hundreds of AmazonSmile Charity Lists for organizations serving communities disproportionately impacted by the events of this year, including those that support homelessness, hunger, and disaster relief, among others. Customers can also join Amazon in its holiday season of giving by donating an item through AmazonSmile Charity Lists, or by making a monetary donation to the organization of their choice by saying, “Alexa, I want to make a donation.”

Visit smile.amazon.com to start generating donations while you shop, or smile.amazon.com/charitylists to send products directly to charities. AmazonSmile customers can also generate donations within the Amazon app on their iPhone or Android phones.