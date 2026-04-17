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Amazon to acquire Globalstar and expand Amazon Leo satellite network
Amazon.com, Inc. and Globalstar, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire Globalstar, enabling Amazon Leo to add direct-to-device (D2D) services to its low Earth orbit satellite network and extend cellular coverage to customers beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.
In addition, Amazon and Apple announced an agreement for Amazon Leo to power satellite services for supported iPhone and Apple Watch models, including Emergency SOS via satellite. The new capabilities are part of Amazon’s long-term vision for space-based connectivity, and Amazon plans to work with mobile network operators (MNOs) and additional partners to deliver on that vision and extend reliable, high-speed connectivity to customers, no matter where they are in the world.
Drugs could reach patients faster with Amazon’s latest AI tool. AWS launched Amazon Bio Discovery, an AI-powered application designed to help scientists design and test drug candidates more quickly and confidently. The tool requires no coding skills, meaning more researchers can use it. Already, it helped Memorial Sloan Kettering compress what was once a year-long antibody design process for potential pediatric cancer therapies into just weeks, signaling a meaningful shift in how early-stage drug discovery could move.
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