, NBA, Major League Baseball, and more through Peacock, like Formula 1, Major League Soccer, and

Apple Originals:

Thousands of hours of exclusive Apple Originals with new releases weekly and no ads, including celebrated and award-winning series like

Pluribus, The Studio, Shrinking, Severance,

and the highly anticipated upcoming fourth season of

Ted Lasso

, Academy Award-winning films like

F1: The Movie

, plus acclaimed documentaries and live sports.