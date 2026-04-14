Key takeaways
- You can add the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus streaming bundle to your Prime Video subscription for $19.99 per month in the U.S. for a limited time.
- Customers can access award-winning originals, live sports, and blockbuster movies from both services through one subscription on Prime Video.
- Customers can watch content from both services directly through the Prime Video app on compatible devices.
The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus streaming bundle is now available on Prime Video in the United States, giving customers access to savings of over 30% by subscribing to two popular streaming services through one convenient subscription for a limited time, rather than individually.
The bundle, available for $19.99 per month, and which first launched in October 2025, delivers Apple TV's award-winning, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, live sports, and kids and family entertainment, alongside Universal movies, hit shows from NBC and Bravo, award-winning Peacock Originals, and live sports. Prime Video customers can now enjoy content from both platforms without managing multiple subscriptions or payment methods.
“The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus streaming bundle is an exciting addition to Prime Video and offers our customers an incredible combination of premium entertainment, convenience, and value,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Channels, U.S. “This bundle makes it easier for customers to seamlessly access even more entertainment options all in one place. By expanding the streaming services and bundles available on Prime Video, we’re continuing to deliver on our commitment to provide customers with greater choice and seamless access to the shows, movies and sports they love.”
Here’s what you need to know about the streaming bundle and how to add it to your Prime Video subscription.
What is included in the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle?
The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle offers customers access to:
- Live sports: Premier League soccer, NFL Sunday Night Football, NBA, Major League Baseball, and more through Peacock, like Formula 1, Major League Soccer, and Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV.
- Apple Originals: Thousands of hours of exclusive Apple Originals with new releases weekly and no ads, including celebrated and award-winning series like Pluribus, The Studio, Shrinking, Severance, and the highly anticipated upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso, Academy Award-winning films like F1: The Movie, plus acclaimed documentaries and live sports.
- Peacock shows and movies: A universe of great content including NBC series such as One Chicago and Law & Order, Bravo shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and award-winning Peacock Originals like The Traitors, blockbuster Universal movies, and fan-favorite franchises.
- Ad-free viewing: Apple TV offers an ad-free streaming experience for its original shows and movies. Peacock Premium Plus tier provides an ad-free experience for virtually all on-demand content.
Customers can watch content from both services directly through the Prime Video app on compatible devices.
How to subscribe to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle
- Opening the Prime Video app or visiting the Prime Video website
- Navigating to the subscriptions section
- Selecting the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle
- Completing the subscription process
The bundle is available to customers in the U.S.
How do Prime Video Subscriptions work?
Prime Video Subscriptions allow customers to add premium streaming services. Customers can subscribe to individual channels or bundles directly through Prime Video, using their existing Amazon account and payment method.
All content from subscribed services becomes available to watch across compatible Prime Video devices, including Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. Subscriptions can be managed and canceled at any time through the Prime Video settings.
How do I sign up for Prime Video?
Prime Video is available on thousands of compatible devices in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.
Here’s how to sign up and access Prime Video in the U.S.:
- Visit Amazon Prime or download the Prime Video app
- Click "Start your free trial" or "Join Prime"
- Create an Amazon account or sign in
- Enter payment information
- Start streaming immediately
Prime Video is one of many Amazon Prime membership benefits that provide savings, convenience, and entertainment. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year in the U.S. The Apple TV and Peacock bundle is available for $19.99 per month.
Amazon offers discounted memberships as well: Prime Access for recipients of select government assistance programs, and Prime for Young Adults for 18-to-24-year-olds and higher education students.
Check your local Amazon website for pricing in your region.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a vast collection of premium programming. In addition to subscription options, Prime Video is home to thousands of other series, movies, documentaries, live sports, and more.
Next, learn more about all the licensed fan favorites and Prime Original series like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, and Fallout, and movies like Mercy, Love Me Love Me, and Playdate.