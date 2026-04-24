Listen to the recap in under four minutes:
This is a weekly recap summarizing the top news and stories from the week. To get the full rundown in your email inbox every Saturday, subscribe now.
Meta signs agreement with AWS to power agentic AI on AWS Graviton chips
Meta is deploying tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores to power its next generation of AI, expanding the companies' long-standing partnership. While GPUs and AI chips like AWS Trainium remain essential for training large models, the rise of agentic AI—autonomous systems that can reason, plan, and complete complex tasks—is driving massive demand for CPU-intensive workloads like real-time reasoning and code generation.
Graviton5 is built for these workloads, with 192 cores and a cache five times larger than the previous generation, reducing communication delays by up to 33%. The chip delivers up to 25% better performance with leading energy efficiency, helping Meta pursue ambitious AI goals while staying on track with sustainability targets.
Amazon and Anthropic are deepening their collaboration, with Anthropic committing to spend more than $100 billion on AWS technologies over the next ten years, including up to 5 gigawatts of current and future generations of Amazon's Trainium chips to train and power its advanced AI models.
Anthropic's Claude Platform will also be available on AWS, providing their full AI developer experience in one place. Separately, Amazon will invest $5 billion in Anthropic and up to an additional $20 billion tied to certain commercial milestones, on top of the $8 billion Amazon previously invested.
Other stories you may like
- Amazon One Medical introduces weight management program with upfront GLP-1 medication costs
- Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event returns April 27 with up to 30% off brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Medicube
- Amazon commits over $70 million in scholarships to students across the US since 2019
- Alexa+ arrives in Spain as Amazon's next-generation AI assistant expands internationally
- Amazon invests record $340 billion in U.S. infrastructure, jobs, and communities in 2025
- Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund is helping bring once-extinct bandicoots back to the Australian wild