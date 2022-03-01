Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service that enables customers to quickly and easily play games on the devices they already own, is now available in the mainland U.S. Luna is accessible on Fire TV and Fire tablets as well as on Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, Android phones, and iPads. Luna now includes an expanded library of new games, features, and gaming channels.

Luna offers a selection of gaming channels with collections of titles for all types of gamers—giving customers the freedom to choose subscriptions that best meet their needs. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Luna makes it easy to stream high-quality, immersive games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configurations.

As part of a special offer, Prime members receive access to a rotating selection of free games through the new Prime Gaming Channel on Luna. With six gaming channels and hundreds of titles available, there is something for all customers to enjoy on Luna.

(New) Prime Gaming Channel: Amazon Prime members can try a rotating selection of games on Luna for free through a dedicated channel. In March, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, Flashback, and—from March 8-14—Immortals Fenyx Rising.

(New) Retro Channel: Beloved classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK, including fan favorites like Street Fighter II' - Hyper Fighting -, Metal Slug 3, and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

(New) Jackbox Games Channel: The Jackbox Games Channel on Luna is the only place you can play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription. Play popular hits like Quiplash, YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party.

The Luna+ Channel includes more than 100 games Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Control, SMITE, DIRT 5, and Sonic Mania Plus.

The Family Channel offers a carefully curated collection of more than 35 games SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Garfield Kart – Furious Racing, SkateBIRD, Space Otter Charlie, and Overcooked!.

The Ubisoft+ Channel includes unlimited access to more than 35 of Ubisoft’s popular new games, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, alongside franchise favorites like Ghost Recon and The Division. The Ubisoft+ Channel also offers day-and-date releases like Rainbow Six Extraction.

Luna makes cloud gaming easier and more accessible, with features that allow friends, family, and Twitch communities to connect. Below are some ways to share your gaming experience:

Luna Couch: Play local cooperative and multiplayer games like Team Sonic Racing and Overcooked! 2, or popular Jackbox games such as Quiplash, YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party, without needing to physically be together. You can invite friends to Luna Couch and play any of the local multiplayer games from Luna Channels—they don’t need to be a Luna subscriber to join the fun. Hosting a Luna Couch session is easy; just start a Luna Couch session, create a session code, share with other players, and play.

Live Broadcasting to Twitch: Now anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV devices, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, simply scan a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic.

Luna Phone Controller: Users can try Luna on Fire TV using an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app—a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. The on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out side-scrollers, turn-based RPGs, trivia titles, and more.



To celebrate the Luna launch, we are offering founder’s pricing through March for the Luna+ Channel and the Family Channel. Luna+ will be $5.99 per month and the Family Channel will be $2.99 per month. Starting April 1, new subscriptions for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and the Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month. The Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel are $4.99 per month each; the Ubisoft+ Channel is $17.99 per month.

For more details regarding Luna updates, follow us on Twitter @AmazonLuna, read our Amazon Luna blog, and play now.