Prime Day 2023 is almost here, which means Prime members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products and services from a variety of brands and categories.

Among the many exciting deals is a great offer for music lovers. For a limited time, Prime members who have yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

In addition, Prime Members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan for no extra cost for four months.

Prime members can also get four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase of select Echo devices.

This deal will be available during Prime Day 2023, which will start on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12. Learn more.

What is Amazon Music?

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of Ultra HD and Spatial audio.

Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more about Amazon Music.

What is Prime day?

Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to shop deals on millions of products and services across top categories like beauty, electronics, entertainment, and fitness. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

Learn more about Prime Day.

Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.