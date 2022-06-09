We're proud to support our customers and employees as they dress, watch, read, listen, and create in ways that let them be their whole selves. This year, we're celebrating "Pride Out Loud," amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices so our global community can see the individuality, struggle, creativity, and strength that drives them and their allies.

Keep reading to find recommendations for books, music, and more to celebrate LGBTQIA+ creators this month.

Photo by Carmela Caldart

Amazon Influencers

Pride Out Loud with Amazon Influencers highlights and celebrates LGBTQIA+ creators in the Amazon Influencer program. The experience showcases imagery and quotes from creators sharing what Pride means to them and links to each influencer's Pride essentials.

Amazon Music

To kick off Pride in style, Amazon Music revealed a brand-new Amazon Original cover of Kate Bush’s iconic single, "Running Up That Hill," from international pop sensation Kim Petras. Appearing on PROUD, Amazon Music's global playlist celebrating new music from LGBTQIA+ artists 365 days of the year, the song finds Petras paying homage to the pop legend, delivering a powerful new cover of one of pop's cornerstone songs.

"I have always been obsessed with 'Running up that Hill,'" said Petras. "It means so much and it's so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it's about equality."

Find more Pride-themed playlists, podcasts, videos, and livestreams on Amazon Music.

Books and Kindle

"Read with Pride" with recommendations from Amazon Books editors. In addition, throughout June, Amazon Books is celebrating LGBQTIA+ authors on our six-story Amazon Books billboard in New York City.

Find the billboard on 7th Ave and 33rd Street, outside of Penn Station in New York City.

Amazon Live 'Watch with Pride'

From June 6 to 9, Amazon Live will host TV personality Jonathan Van Ness and celebrity couple Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko as they share their experiences amplifying voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. Customers can connect with our hosts through Live Chat, and discover fashion, beauty, and crafting recommendations to celebrate their pride and support the community throughout the month.

Amazon Fashion 'Celebrate style out loud'

Throughout June, Amazon Fashion will feature members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the latest styles designed to celebrate, love, equality and being your authentic self.

Image at the top by Kimora Blac.