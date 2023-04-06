The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Prime Video starting April 14. The show's creator, executive producer, writer, and director shared the following farewell letter to cast, crew, and fans around the world ahead of Season Five.

Well, here we are. End of the road. Our last chance to give our girl the send-off she deserves.

This show has been so much more than a job or even a creative adventure. It became my world. I woke up in this world and I went to sleep in this world. I viewed everything around me in Technicolor.

Walking away from Midge and Susie is truly the hardest thing I've ever done. The cast, the crew, the mad pirates who ran loose in our Brooklyn playground trying to figure out things that were impossible to pull off, until they weren't. To be a lunatic like I am and have people that you can turn to and say, "Hey, now this is gonna sound crazy, but I was thinking Midge and Susie arrive in a jeep, drive through an airfield, and into an airplane hangar, get out of the jeep, have a scene, Midge walks onstage and there's 850 extras there cheering, and when she gets off the stage she rejoins Susie and they get in another jeep and they drive out of the hangar. And it's a oner." And they stand there, they blink twice, and then it happens. Because they are the best.

This cast—this crew—the best.

Nothing was too hard. Nothing was impossible. Rachel was never ready to move on. Just one more. One more time to make it better. To make it perfect.

The best.

So now I release the show, it's out of my hands. All Dan and I wanted to do was stick the landing for these actors who have given so much of their creative treasure to this show. We wanted them to walk away feeling like their journey was worth it and earned. And of course, we want them to miss us terribly and hate every other writer and director they ever work with.

Thank you for watching. Thank you for being interested in this journey, in this character. My life changed when Rachel Brosnahan walked into it. I will never be the same.

Amy

The first three episodes from Season Five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be released on Prime Video April 14. Here's how you can watch.