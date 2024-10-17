Brian Williams will be joined live by guests including prominent contributors across news and traditional media, representing a range of backgrounds and perspectives, to share real-time poll results and commentary while also referencing third-party news sources across all political affiliations.

Election Night Live with Brian Williams

will meet global viewers where they are, providing a unique, first-stop opportunity to follow the evening’s results in an informative, accessible and non-partisan presentation directly on Prime Video. Guests will be announced in the coming weeks.