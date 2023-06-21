If you’re in the mood for a feel-good romantic comedy, look no further than Prime Video’s heartwarming series With Love. The series follows the Diaz siblings, Jorge and Lily, and their multigenerational Latino family as they navigate relationships, careers, and the occasional heartbreak, getting through it all with an enduring love for one another and a healthy dose of humor. Even better, each episode takes place during a holiday, adding a bit of a festive theme to the storyline.

Ready to get lost in all the delicious drama, humor, and romance? Here’s everything you need to know about With Love, including insight from the series’ leading lady, Emeraude Toubia.

Who is in the cast?

Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato play brother and sister, Lily and Jorge Diaz. Their cousin Sol is played by Isis King, and their mother and father, Beatriz and Jorge Sr., are played by Constance Marie and Benito Martinez. As a tight-knit family, viewers will also see a lot of Lily and Jorge’s grandparents, Marta and Luis Delgado, played by Renée Victor and Pepe Serna.

Of course, no rom-com would be complete without the love interests. Rome Flynn plays Lily's love interest, Santiago Zayas, and Vincent Rodriguez III plays Jorge Jr.'s boyfriend Henry. But wait, there’s more. One of the magically dramatic parts of the show is a love triangle. Desmond Chiam plays Nick Zhao, another promising prospect for Lily who is also Jorge’s best friend.

What is the plot?

Episode One of With Love finds all of the characters at very different stages of life. Some are rising in exciting careers—like Sol who is an oncology doctor—while others are still finding their footing. The same goes for their romantic lives, as some characters are navigating long-term marriages and others are just now diving into serious relationships. The overarching theme that ties it all together is an enduring love for family and friends who are there for all of life’s ups and downs.

“It's like a big warm hug,” Toubia said. “It’s such a feel-good show that just makes you want to smile. Many of the moments from the show are also a great reminder that sometimes, it’s best to let life surprise you a little bit. You go from hilarious moments to others that are a bit sadder, exploring all of the real dynamics of relationships and life.”

What makes Lily’s love life so entertaining to watch?

Lily finds herself spoiled for choice, but that’s not always a good thing. You’ll have to watch the show to see how it all plays out, but we did ask Toubia who she would pick as her ideal partner if she wrote the script. If it were up to her, she’d have a very hard time choosing between characters Nick and Santiago. “They’re both just so great,” she said. “I wish we could just mix them together into one amazing man named St. Nick.”

In addition to the romance, what keeps things interesting?

Each character has their own growth journey throughout the course of the two seasons. For some, that means falling in love and letting their guard down. For Lily, that often means toning down the romance a bit.

“If I could sum up my best advice for Lily, it would be that you don't have to find the love of your life to love your life,” Toubia said. “She's starry eyed and falls in love fast. Sometimes that means she gets hurt, and you see a different side of her—she is human after all—but that’s when she begins to grow and come into her own.”

What kind of humor can you expect from the show?

The series is full of unexpected moments that keep you laughing in between all the swoon-worthy and heartwarming moments. We asked Toubia to share one of her favorite funny moments from creating the show, and she did not disappoint. “Lily has a skinny-dipping scene with Santiago, and viewers end up seeing his butt on screen,” she laughed. “We were very professional, of course, but it was so funny to film.”

How many episodes are available to watch on Prime Video?

There are five episodes available in Season One and six episodes in Season Two.

What can fans expect from Season Two?

Note: If you haven’t watched Season One, we recommend skipping this part to avoid spoilers. If you’re gearing up to watch Season Two, keep reading to set the stage.

Season Two is a comeback story for Lily. “Lily has hit her version of rock bottom at the beginning of the second season,” Toubia shared. “She’s moving back into her parents' house at 30 years old, and it’s not ideal. But sometimes, taking a couple steps back sets you up to take a big leap forward. She’s starting to focus on herself and realizing that she needs to prioritize herself because if not, she's going to keep getting distracted by all these obstacles or people that come into her life.”

Who created the series?

Did you know it's on Prime? An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members. Read more

The series is the brainchild of beloved writer, producer, director, and actress, Gloria Calderón Kellett, who’s also known for her work on hit shows like Jane the Virgin, How I Met Your Mother, and One Day at a Time. Calderón Kellett is also the showrunner for the upcoming Amazon Original series, The Horror of Dolores Roach.

“I feel like I’m spoiled after working with her,” said Toubia. “She creates a safe space where the entire cast can feel comfortable to play and enjoy what we do. She created a show that represents a real dynamic for many Latino families, with all the good, the bad, and the hilarious. It brings together a group of traditionally marginalized people and gives them a happy ending, which you really don’t see often.”

How can you watch Season One and Season Two?

The first two seasons of With Love are available on Prime Video. Prime members can access the show free with their membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, sign up today or start a 30-day free trial to experience all the amazing benefits of Prime.