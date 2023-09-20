The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and many more chart-topping artists are heading to Las Vegas September 22 through the 24 to perform at the 10th anniversary of the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival. If you aren’t able to make it to the party in the desert, Amazon Music has your back. We’re teaming up with JBL and Boost Infinite to livestream a diverse lineup of performances which you can access from your desktop, television, tablets, or mobile devices around the globe.

An image with a blue background and light sprinklings of gold and blue confetti over top. There is a box with blue tape that says "October 10-11" and large text that reads "Prime Big Deal Days Included with a Prime membership"
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days: 14 deals and tips to start your holiday shopping now
Prime Big Deal Days runs October 10-11. Check out ways to kickstart your holiday shopping now, including savings on select Echo bundles and Amazon Fire TV devices.
Read more

Here's everything you need to know to stream the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival

An image of a guitarist playing up against the barricade of a festival stage. The crowd is large and the guitarist is whipping her hair.
Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful

How to stream on Prime Video

If you’re a Prime member, you can visit the Life is Beautiful livestream on Prime Video to start watching as early as 5 p.m. PDT each day from Friday through Sunday.

Not a Prime member yet? Now is a great time to try it out and get unlimited, instant Prime Video streaming, along with fast, free shipping, and lots of other amazing perks.

An image of a stage from the view of the performer. You can see a large crowd and a round roof surrounding the stage with purple lights illuminated the structure.
Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful

How to stream on Twitch  

As a Twitch user, you can access the livestream through the Amazon Music channel on your browser or in the Twitch app. The livestream will begin at 5 p.m. PDT each day of the festival.

An image of a singer singing into a microphone while crowd surfing in a large crowd at a festival concert.
Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful

Learn more about the benefits of Prime: