Music fans can stream the festival live from Downtown Las Vegas September 22-24, exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and many more chart-topping artists are heading to Las Vegas September 22 through the 24 to perform at the 10th anniversary of the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival. If you aren’t able to make it to the party in the desert, Amazon Music has your back. We’re teaming up with JBL and Boost Infinite to livestream a diverse lineup of performances which you can access from your desktop, television, tablets, or mobile devices around the globe.

Here's everything you need to know to stream the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival

Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful

How to stream on Prime Video

If you’re a Prime member, you can visit the Life is Beautiful livestream on Prime Video to start watching as early as 5 p.m. PDT each day from Friday through Sunday.

Not a Prime member yet? Now is a great time to try it out and get unlimited, instant Prime Video streaming, along with fast, free shipping, and lots of other amazing perks.

Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful

How to stream on Twitch

As a Twitch user, you can access the livestream through the Amazon Music channel on your browser or in the Twitch app. The livestream will begin at 5 p.m. PDT each day of the festival.

Photo by Alive Coverage / Life is Beautiful