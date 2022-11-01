Gigi Clark is a social media manager for the Prime Video Sports social team. As part of her role, she travels the country developing social media content for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime. We caught up with Clark, a devoted sports fan, to learn what makes this job a touchdown for her.

What’s the best part of working on the Prime Video Sports social team?

This is the most positive, open, collaborative environment I’ve ever worked in. Everyone’s opinion is heard and considered. It’s very empowering.

On gameday, what do you focus on?

I focus on curating our on-site content. I work with a creative producer, Andy Edwards, and our social embed, Kit Karzen, to craft a coverage plan for social footage leading up to Thursday. I help Andy oversee all of the captures, coordinating with the talent and production teams. Then I distribute it to help cover and promote TNF.

What is it like working in the press box?

The press box is a really fun slice of sports life. Every city is a little different, whether it’s the food they offer or the unique team history they celebrate in the décor.

What is the most unique aspect of your role?

The access we get. Being on-field before a game is a special privilege I take seriously. I love to explore the stadiums when empty (both as a fan and as a professional), to spot unique capture opportunities and also to relish how lucky I am that I get to attend these historic games for the NFL and Amazon.

Have you always been interested in sports?

Yes, my first sports memory is the 1996 World Series between the Braves and Yankees, asking my father and brother who I should root for. The answer was “Neither,” and that’s how I became a Mets fan (sadly!) I grew up listening to WFAN in NYC 24/7 and got my career start in sports radio. I have been lucky enough to cover Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and now the NFL.

Why makes sharing sports-related stories so special?

Because they’re true human stories of triumph and sacrifice. There are amazing dramas to watch on Prime Video, but for me, nothing tops the intensity and drama of athletes giving their all to a team, a city, [and] a group of fans. It’s a transcendent human experience when your team wins, and I know the power of that positivity personally.

What is your favorite football team?

Let’s go Giants! When I was 7 years old, Tiki Barber came on the scene and stole my heart. I was in college in Manhattan when they won their fourth Super Bowl, and I attended the parade.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?

I think there’s an idea that social media is an easy job because we all use it every day. The reality is, we do a lot with little every day to push out best-in-class social content. From brainstorm, to ideation, to design, to final tweaks—every asset we post gets time and attention.

Anything else to add?

Watch TNF on Prime Video every Thursday. Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m. PDT, 7 p.m. EDT. Kickoff time is at 5:15 p.m. PDT, 8:15 p.m. EDT.

If you enjoyed learning about Gigi Clark’s work at Amazon, read more articles from the “Real (cool) jobs at Amazon” series. For more information about opportunities at Prime Video, visit Amazon.jobs.