We're committed to creating good jobs, supporting our thousands of employees and local small business partners in New York City, and providing fast, affordable delivery in a safe working environment. As written, Introduction No. 0518-2026 would directly undermine that commitment, threatening the more than 40 Delivery Service Partners we work with in New York City every day and putting the jobs of their more than 5,000 employees at risk. It would also force us to consider relocating delivery operations outside of the city. We're trying to prevent that by working collaboratively with the City Council, and we've invited every member to visit our delivery stations and meet with these partners and their employees before voting on legislation that could eliminate their businesses and displace thousands of New Yorkers from their jobs.