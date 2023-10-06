Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s kick-off to the holiday season, is coming up soon on October 10-11. This exciting 48-hour event is exclusive to Prime members and offers the opportunity to save on name brands, independent sellers, and more.

There are already many early deals to take advantage of, including the ability to earn Amazon credits and save even more during the event.

Here are the Amazon credit opportunities currently available. We’ll update the list as new promotions arise.



Amazon Photos: $15 credit

Amazon Photos provides unlimited photo storage and automatic photo and video backup. You can also easily turn your photos into décor and photo gifts, or add your photos as an Echo Show home screen or Fire TV screensaver.

Prime members will receive a $15 Amazon.com credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo, now through October 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The credit is only eligible to use on orders over $30 during Prime Big Deal Days through October 11. See additional details of the promo.



Amazon Go: $3 credit

At Amazon Go, you can shop a selection of grab-and-go food and beverage items and everyday essentials. Plus, there are no lines and no checkout, thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Prime members can get a $3 credit toward their next trip to Amazon Go when they spend $10 in a visit, now through October 11. The $3 credit is valid until November 25.



Prime Video: $6 credit

From October 6-13, eligible Prime members who spend a minimum of $30 to rent or buy on Prime Video can receive a $6 credit for future title rentals or purchases. Check out all the Prime Video deals.



How to join Prime

If you’re not yet a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day trial so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

