Amazon is offering some of its best savings of the holiday season during Prime Big Deal Days, which kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m EDT and runs for 48 hours. Prime members will have access to millions of deals during the event, including up to 30% off select Dyson products, up to 25% off select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer, up to 60% off select products from Bissell and iRobot, and up to 30% off select products from Amazon Essentials.
New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options. You can find personalized deals in the “Buy Again” deals feed and the “Keep shopping for” feature. You can also head to Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app to discover deals from influencers, other customers, and brands.
It’s also easier than ever for members to discover deals from small businesses, including independent artisans and Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned brands. Look for the Small Business badge and try the new Small Business Search filter to find unique products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Prime members can also discover and shop more sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on The Honest Company, Logitech, Samsung, Seventh Generation, and The Children’s Place.
Ready to start your holiday shopping early? Here’s a first look at some of the best deals Prime members will be able to shop on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days. If you’re not a Prime member yet and want to get the most out of Amazon, join or start a 30-day free trial.
Invite-only deals
To take advantage of deals expected to sell out fast during Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can sign up now for Invite-only deals at an exclusive deal price before the event begins. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item. Purchases must be completed prior to the end of Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by October 11. These deals include:
- 60% off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
- 60% off the Hisense 50-inch U6 4K QLED Fire TV
- 60% off Blink Outdoor (3rd gen)
- 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds
Beyond Amazon
Prime members can also shop deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime—a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Deals include:
- Up to 40% off Wyze’s products like the Wyze Cam v3-3pk, Wyze Cam Floodlight Cam
- 30% off KNOW Beauty’s newest face mask product, the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask
- 20% off Bearaby’s weighted blankets
Home
- Save up to 60% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot
- Save up to 50% on select cookware from GreenPan
- Save up to 45% on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
- Save up to 40% on select Ninja blenders, cookware, and coffee makers
- Save up to 40% on select Le Creuset cookware
- Save up to 35% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save up to 30% on select non-alcoholic beverages from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively and Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor
- Save up to 30% on select KitchenAid stand mixers
- Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection
- Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's
- Save up to 30% on holiday prep and décor items, including wreaths, garlands, candles, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes
- Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses from Casper
- Save up to 15% on select Cookware by Martha Stewart
Devices
- Save up to 65% on select eero Mesh Wifi Systems
- Save up to 60% on select Fire TV and Blink devices
- Save up to 50% on select Ring bundles
- Save up to 45% on select kids devices and bundles, select Echo bundles, and select Fire tablet bundles
- Save up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles
Entertainment
- From October 6-13, eligible Prime members who spend a minimum of $30 to rent or buy on Prime Video can receive a $6 credit for future title rentals or purchases. Check out all the Prime Video deals.
Fashion
- Save up to 60% on select, Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags from The Drop
- Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye
- Save 30% on select apparel and accessories from The Children’s Place
- Prime members who shop in person at an Amazon Style store can save an extra 20% on their favorite brands during Prime Big Deal Days. Learn more.
- Save up to 15% (up to $200) on Pre-Loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci
Fitness
- Save up to 55% on select ASICS women’s and men’s running shoes
- Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel
Food delivery
- Savor the savings with a 25% discount (up to $15) with Grubhub on multiple orders over $25 each with code “GRUBPRIME.” Terms and Conditions apply. Your favorite meals await at a deliciously discounted price.
Speakers, laptops, and more electronics
- Save up to 50% on select products from Sony
- Save up to 25% on select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer
Beauty
- Save up to 30% on select premium skincare and haircare products from Clarins, Color Wow, Innisfree, Living Proof, T3, Sunday Riley, LANEIGE, Sulwhasoo, and AMOREPACIFIC
- Save up to 30% on select Anastasia Beverly Hills Products
- Save 30% on select Murad skincare products
- Save up to 30% on Premium Beauty products from Elemis, EltaMD and more
- Save up to 25% on select products from Kopari
Toys
- Save up to 30% on select dolls, sets, and toys from Barbie, LEGO, Squishmallows, Squishville, PicassoTiles, and MAGNA-TILES
Travel
- Prime members save up to 35% on base rates at Avis and earn 20% back as an Amazon.com gift card when they pay now
- Prime members save up to 40%* off cruise rates at Carnival, discounted deposits starting at $50/person, and free upgrades on select sailings *See Terms and conditions
Sports
- Save up to 40% on Thursday Night Football merchandise, including select products from FOCO, Team Golf, and For Bare Feet
Stock up and save on Amazon brands
- Prime members can save 20% when they spend $40 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands
More ways to shop and save
Prime Big Deal Days will offer Prime members additional opportunities to save more on early holiday deals, find shopping inspiration, and earn rewards. Customers can join Prime to participate and:
- Explore Amazon’s Holiday Shop: Prime members can check out Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop to discover seasonal essentials and unique gifts for everyone on their list, all at low prices. Visit amazon.com/holiday to shop the popular Holiday Toy List and get inspiration from some of the top trending gifts—updated on a weekly basis through December 23—and from top-rated Customers’ Most-Loved items. Members can also explore unique gift ideas in the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated product selections, including those Under $50, Under $25, Black-owned, and women-owned.
- Shop celebrity and influencer holiday picks: Prime members can shop some of the best early holiday deals through storefronts curated by popular celebrities and influencers, including Kris Jenner, Marianna Hewitt, Tayshia Adams, Rocky Barnes, Leena Snoubar, and Lauren Wolfe.
- Save big on specialty gift cards: Prime members will have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 30 brands will participate, including DoorDash, Panera Bread, and Old Navy.
- Earn more rewards with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: During Prime Big Deal Days, members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can earn an extra 1% back (for a total of 6% back) on their orders when they select No-Rush shipping at checkout. Prime Visa and Prime Store Card members earn 5% back year-round on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed as soon as the next day. Additionally, there is an added sign-up bonus for new eligible Prime Visa cardmembers. From October 10 through October 31, Prime members will receive a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa. Visit amazon.com/primevisa to learn more.
- Enjoy fast, free delivery: U.S. Prime members can rely on Amazon to make life easier with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Prime members also can find their closest Amazon Locker or Counter for a convenient, secure, free delivery, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.
Not a Prime member yet?
Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively for Prime members. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime, including discounted memberships.
