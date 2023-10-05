Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon is offering some of its best savings of the holiday season during Prime Big Deal Days, which kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m EDT and runs for 48 hours. Prime members will have access to millions of deals during the event, including up to 30% off select Dyson products, up to 25% off select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer, up to 60% off select products from Bissell and iRobot, and up to 30% off select products from Amazon Essentials.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options. You can find personalized deals in the “Buy Again” deals feed and the “Keep shopping for” feature. You can also head to Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app to discover deals from influencers, other customers, and brands.

It’s also easier than ever for members to discover deals from small businesses, including independent artisans and Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned brands. Look for the Small Business badge and try the new Small Business Search filter to find unique products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Prime members can also discover and shop more sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on The Honest Company, Logitech, Samsung, Seventh Generation, and The Children’s Place.

Ready to start your holiday shopping early? Here’s a first look at some of the best deals Prime members will be able to shop on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days. If you’re not a Prime member yet and want to get the most out of Amazon, join or start a 30-day free trial.

Invite-only deals

To take advantage of deals expected to sell out fast during Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can sign up now for Invite-only deals at an exclusive deal price before the event begins. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item. Purchases must be completed prior to the end of Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by October 11. These deals include:



Beyond Amazon

Prime members can also shop deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime—a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Deals include:



Up to 40% off Wyze

30% off KNOW Beauty

20% off Bearaby



Home

Save up to 60% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot

Save up to 50% on select cookware from GreenPan

Save up to 45% on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Save up to 40% on select Ninja blenders, cookware, and coffee makers

Save up to 40% on select Le Creuset cookware

Save up to 35% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select non-alcoholic beverages from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively and Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor

Save up to 30% on select KitchenAid stand mixers

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's

Save up to 30% on holiday prep and décor items, including wreaths, garlands, candles, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes

Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls

Save up to 25% on select mattresses from Casper

Save up to 15% on select Cookware by Martha Stewart



Devices

Save up to 65% on select eero Mesh Wifi Systems

Save up to 60% on select Fire TV and Blink devices

Save up to 50% on select Ring bundles

Save up to 45% on select kids devices and bundles, select Echo bundles, and select Fire tablet bundles

Save up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles



Entertainment

From October 6-13, eligible Prime members who spend a minimum of $30 to rent or buy on Prime Video can receive a $6 credit for future title rentals or purchases. Check out all the Prime Video deals



Fashion

Save up to 60% on select, Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags from The Drop

Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye

Save 30% on select apparel and accessories from The Children’s Place

Prime members who shop in person at an Amazon Style store can save an extra 20% on their favorite brands during Prime Big Deal Days. Learn more

Save up to 15% (up to $200) on Pre-Loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci

Fitness

Save up to 55% on select ASICS women’s and men’s running shoes

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel

Food delivery

Savor the savings with a 25% discount (up to $15) with Grubhub Terms and Conditions apply

Speakers, laptops, and more electronics

Save up to 50% on select products from Sony

Save up to 25% on select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer

Beauty

Save up to 30% on select premium skincare and haircare products from Clarins, Color Wow, Innisfree, Living Proof, T3, Sunday Riley, LANEIGE, Sulwhasoo, and AMOREPACIFIC

Save up to 30% on select Anastasia Beverly Hills Products

Save 30% on select Murad skincare products

Save up to 30% on Premium Beauty products from Elemis, EltaMD and more

Save up to 25% on select products from Kopari

Toys

Save up to 30% on select dolls, sets, and toys from Barbie, LEGO, Squishmallows, Squishville, PicassoTiles, and MAGNA-TILES

Travel

Prime members save up to 35% on base rates at Avis and earn 20% back as an Amazon.com gift card when they pay now

Prime members save up to 40%* off cruise rates at Carnival, discounted deposits starting at $50/person, and free upgrades on select sailings *See Terms and conditions

Sports

Save up to 40% on Thursday Night Football merchandise, including select products from FOCO, Team Golf, and For Bare Feet

Stock up and save on Amazon brands

Prime members can save 20% when they spend $40 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands

More ways to shop and save

Prime Big Deal Days will offer Prime members additional opportunities to save more on early holiday deals, find shopping inspiration, and earn rewards. Customers can join Prime to participate and:

Not a Prime member yet?

Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively for Prime members. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime, including discounted memberships.

