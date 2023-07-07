There are so many ways to save on Prime Day, from deals on products to discounts on popular memberships. In the lead-up to the 48-hour deals event, Amazon is also giving away free credits that you can spend on Prime Day or any future purchases.

Amazon Photos: $15 credit

Now through 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 7, Prime members will receive a $15 Amazon.com credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo.

Amazon Photos is a photo storage app that makes it easy to organize and share your memories. Through Amazon Photos, you can also order prints, photo books, and invitations, and make thoughtful photo gifts like mugs and ornaments.

Amazon Gift Cards: $5 credit

From July 3-10, you’ll get a $5 credit if you buy an Amazon eGift Card valued at $50 or more. Learn more about the offer and claim your $5 credit for Prime Day.

Amazon Go: $5 credit

Now through July 12, spend $10 at an Amazon Go store and you’ll get $5 to spend on your next visit. To redeem, customers must purchase through the Amazon app, linked credit card, or Amazon One at the gates. Learn more about the Amazon Go offer.

Amazon Go is our take on a convenience store and offers customers a wide range of grab-and-go items from sandwiches to salads, everyday essentials, and more. Find an Amazon Go store near you.

Prime Student: $6 credit

From July 2, eligible customers who sign up for a new Prime Student membership can receive a $6 credit to rent or buy titles on Prime Video while supplies last.

Prime Student is a discounted membership that gives students all the benefits of a regular Prime membership for just $7.49 per month after a six-month free trial. On top of that, they enjoy exclusive perks like discounts on StudentUniverse Travel and Course Hero.

