The commercial opens on the janitor going about his daily tasks in the theater, while quietly singing to himself. We see a glimpse of his lifelong passion for singing, as he opens his locker to reveal a picture of him as a younger man performing on stage. After his colleagues overhear his remarkable voice, which gently echoes through the empty halls of the grand building, they’re moved to orchestrate a special surprise. Coming together as a community, they transform the ornate Sonnet theater into a performance stage, complete with lighting, staging and, to his wonder, an instrumental backing track.