Amazon's 2024 holiday ad shines a spotlight on small acts of everyday kindness that can spark joy.
Amazon’s 2024 holiday ad showcases how small, thoughtful acts can spark joy that helps to bring people together. A heartwarming brand film, “Midnight Opus,” tells the story of a movie theater janitor whose hidden vocal talent is discovered and celebrated by his colleagues during his daily shift.
The commercial opens on the janitor going about his daily tasks in the theater, while quietly singing to himself. We see a glimpse of his lifelong passion for singing, as he opens his locker to reveal a picture of him as a younger man performing on stage. After his colleagues overhear his remarkable voice, which gently echoes through the empty halls of the grand building, they’re moved to orchestrate a special surprise. Coming together as a community, they transform the ornate Sonnet theater into a performance stage, complete with lighting, staging and, to his wonder, an instrumental backing track.
With a little help from Amazon, the final touch is a swift delivery of an elegant black tuxedo jacket, enabling the humble star to step into the spotlight and, urged by his admiring colleagues, to simply “Sing.” As his colleagues take their seats, the janitor performs a touching performance of the beloved 1965 classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” showcasing his spectacular and surprising vocal prowess.
The Burt Bacharach and Hal David song has become a timeless anthem, covered by pop royalty, featured in TV shows and films, and performed in karaoke rooms around the globe, reminding us all of the enduring power of love, connection, and compassion.
The ad captures the spirit of workplace camaraderie and the joy of supporting others’ dreams. It reflects how seemingly small gestures can create grand meaningful moments and celebrates the courage it takes to share one's talents.
Produced by Amazon’s internal creative team in partnership with production company Hungry Man, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Wayne McClammy, the 90-second holiday spot goes live on November 4 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden, and on November 18 in the U.S. and Canada. “Midnight Opus”—which will run as 30- and 60-second spots nationwide across broadcast TV, video on demand, online video, cinema, and social channels—will run through December.
“‘Midnight Opus’ is a story that celebrates the joy from doing something special for the people in your life,” said Jo Shoesmith, global chief creative officer at Amazon. “I think we all know how wonderful it feels to be the recipient of even the smallest act of kindness—whether that be a thoughtful gift or an encouraging word—and we wanted to bring that ineffable emotion to life.”
Ed Smith, GM of EU Integrated Marketing at Amazon added, “I love that our community of thoughtful and inventive customers are the inspiration for our campaign, we are honored to play even a small part in helping make these moments of connection and generosity possible. We hope that ‘Midnight Opus’ inspires viewers to embrace the spirit of lifting each other up this holiday season and that they feel they can relate to the story, whether they’re the ones following their dreams, or supporting others in achieving theirs.”