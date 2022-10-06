Amazon is offering a sneak peek at the top deals going live during the new Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day sale takes place October 11-12 and offers Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of early deals this holiday season.

Deals will be available on products across categories, including electronics from Samsung and Sony, popular home and kitchen products from Casper and Ninja, toys from Melissa & Doug and Hasbro, beauty favorites from Drybar and Caudalie, and top fashion picks from Calvin Klein and Orolay jackets.

As part of the event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 Deals list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items, including Amazon devices and products from across beauty, electronics, fashion, home, pets, and toys. During the sales event, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods on Amazon and on the Amazon shopping app.

Check out some of the top deals

Save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and save 70% on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV

More ways to shop and save during the Prime Early Access Sale

The two-day shopping event offers more than just great deals. You can access gift guides to help you find the perfect gifts for friends and family, access codes for Grubhub deals, support small businesses, find products that are more sustainable, and access live content with celebrities like Reba McEntire. And if you’re not a Prime member yet, we’ll help you sign up for a free trial.

Here are the details about those and other perks for Prime members:

Get into the holiday spirit with Amazon’s gift guides. Prime members can start their holiday shopping early by checking out Amazon’s holiday gift guides Holiday Toy List Home Fashion Beauty Electronics

Prime members can start their holiday shopping early by checking out Amazon’s U.S. Prime members can score 20% off (up to $10) on Grubhub orders using code Prime20. This 48-hour deal is available for orders over $15 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial

using code Prime20. This 48-hour deal is available for orders over $15 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing Get a $10 promotional credit , from October 11-12, with the purchase of $50 gift card from top brands, including but not limited to Amazon, Panera, GAP, and Fanatics. Promotional offers and options may vary, while supplies last.

, from October 11-12, with the purchase of $50 gift card from top brands, including but not limited to Amazon, Panera, GAP, and Fanatics. Promotional offers and options may vary, while supplies last. Use Amazon Prime credit cards to save. Customers with an eligible Prime membership can earn up to 15% back on select deals

Customers with an eligible Prime membership can Buy now, pay over time with Affirm. Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 flat-screen TV might cost a customer $200 a month over 3 months at 0% APR. Learn more

Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 flat-screen TV might cost a customer $200 a month over 3 months at 0% APR. Support small businesses. Members can shop thousands of deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and shop products and deals from small businesses

Members can shop thousands of deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and Shop Climate Pledge Friendly products. Through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program, customers can discover and shop for products that are more sustainable, including deals on brands like R+Co, LifeStraw, select Amazon devices, and Columbia Sportswear Apparel and Footwear. Learn more about the Climate Pledge Friendly program

Through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program, customers can discover and shop for products that are more sustainable, including deals on brands like R+Co, LifeStraw, select Amazon devices, and Columbia Sportswear Apparel and Footwear. Learn more about the Shop on Amazon Live. Amazon Live is bringing Prime members must-watch content throughout the Prime Early Access Sale, including a Q&A with Reba McEntire and a preview of her new tour. Other events showcase holiday gifts selected by Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, top fashion deals curated by Lala Kent live from the new Amazon Style store, and an Amazon Explore livestream from Paris with travel influencer Jo Franco. Olivia Culpo, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Becca Tilley, Hayley Kiyoko, Chrishell Stause, and others will also be streaming live, answering fan questions, and sharing their favorite deals.

Amazon Live will also debut the teaser trailer for Riches, the upcoming Prime Video drama series, and a clip from My Policeman, the upcoming Prime Video film. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. Watch on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Not a Prime member? It’s not too late to sign up.

If you’re not already a Prime member, remember to sign up or start a 30-day free trial to shop the new Prime Early Access Sale. You can also check out more updates from Amazon over the holiday season on About Amazon.

