Amazon is offering Prime members a chance to shop early deals this holiday season with Prime Early Access Sale. The new two-day shopping event is exclusively for Prime members and will offer hundreds of thousands of deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.

The event marks the start of the holiday season at Amazon, beginning October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and running through October 12 in 15 countries. Keep reading for everything you need to know to shop the deals.

When will deals be available?

Deals will drop throughout the event, starting October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and running through October 12. Keep an eye on the Prime Early Access Sale page on Amazon for updates.

How do I find the best deals?

As part of the new deals event, Amazon will introduce a new Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the event on October 11. More details to come as we get closer.

How do I find out when deals drop?

You can get ready for Prime Early Access Sale by setting up personalized deal notifications and creating shopping lists. If you’re not already a member, be sure to join Prime or start a free 30-day trial ahead of the event to participate.

Set up personalized deal notifications: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Create deal lists with Alexa: Busy Prime members who don't want to miss a deal can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later list. Alexa can notify members up to 24 hours before eligible deals go live on items they've added to their lists—and even offer to purchase the deal once it's available.

Which countries will participate?

Prime Early Access Sale will take place in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Are there any offers available ahead of the event?

Members don’t have to wait to take advantage of Prime benefits and offers. Customers can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial to participate.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free—with 90 million songs ad-free and in HD, plus millions of podcast episodes—and non-Prime members are eligible for three months free. Or, Prime members can get an Echo Dot (3 rd gen) for $0.99 with a one-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Both offers are available starting September 26 and ending October 12.

Get a Grubhub+ Membership, Free For a Year : Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. This offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country. Learn how to activate this deal

: Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. This offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country. Score deals on Prime Video: Prime Video is just one of many benefits included with a Prime membership. In addition to a vast collection of movies, series, and sports included with Prime Video, from September 30 through October 7, Prime members can enjoy a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy at up to 50%.

What else is launching for the holidays?

Starting now, Prime members can find gifting inspiration for the holiday season with gift guides, featuring top items from the toys and home categories. The toys gift guide features the most popular toys and games of the holiday season. It also includes the Toys We Love list of more than 60 items only available at Amazon from top brands, including Hasbro, Disney, Fisher-Price, Bluey, and National Geographic. The home gift guide includes products from brands like Amazon Basics, Christopher Knight, De’Longhi, iRobot, Shark, simplehuman, and ZINUS. Check in throughout the season for more announcements.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access Sale?

Prime Early Access Sale is exclusively for Prime members. Learn more about the event and find out how to join Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

Are there discounted Prime memberships available?

Amazon offers two discounted Prime memberships with the same benefits.

Qualifying recipients of government assistance, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid, can enjoy all of Prime for just $6.99 per month. Learn more or sign up for a free trial

Designed specifically for higher education students, Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Members also enjoy exclusive perks for college life, like up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial

How does Prime delivery work?

Fast, free delivery of Prime Early Access Sale orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s global transportation network, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, transportation services, dedicated associates, and partners. Amazon continues to build, innovate, and scale this network around the world—from rail and trucks to planes, vans, and more—while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people and partners who work across the Journey of an Amazon Package. From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft to the driver delivering that familiar Amazon box, it's the people and partners across the operations network who make it all possible.

What happens if your order doesn't go as planned?

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that we stand behind the products sold in Amazon’s stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event that customers experience issues with timely delivery or condition of their purchase, Amazon will make it right by refunding or replacing it. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more.

Where can I find more updates on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holiday deals events and announcements?

About Amazon is covering all of the latest releases and news from Amazon this holiday season. Find more on our holiday news hub.