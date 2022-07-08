“Living La Vida Prime” isn’t just a lifestyle—it’s a celebration of love. Starring Cuban-Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce, Amazon’s telenovela is a new take on Prime Day. The three-part series follows Ponce on a journey to enjoy life and to avoid losing the love of his life to his twin brother, who some might argue is more handsome because of his mustache.

How will Ponce prevent his wife from falling for his brother? With the help of some epic Prime Day deals. Watch the drama unfold during the three-episode telenovela, which premiered July 7. The first episode is now available on Ponce’s official Instagram account.

Customers can also watch the telenovela on all Alexa-enabled devices. Set the device to bilingual mode by saying “Alexa, speak Spanish,” then ask “Alexa, pon la telenovela de Prime Day capítulo uno.”

“People know me for my acting roles in telenovelas, but my social media followers also see that I love to be funny and laugh at myself,” Ponce said. “This ‘Living La Vida Prime’ telenovela is a fun way to combine drama and comedy while educating people about the amazing deals for Prime Day.”

The miniseries begins when Ponce’s twin brother—also played by Ponce—boasts about taking advantage of Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event. Ponce (the real Ponce) must overcome his insecurity and one ups his twin brother with a strategy to give his wife the Prime Day of her dreams.

Acting together for the first time, Ponce stars alongside his (real life) wife, Mexican TV host Karina Banda. The miniseries also includes a cameo from the family’s Goldendoodle, Bruno.

“I have been an Amazon Prime member for years, and it makes my family’s life easier. Whether restocking our home essentials, getting treats for Bruno, or an on-the-road need for something last minute, I know I can count on Prime two-day delivery and even same-day,” said Ponce.

Ponce and his wife were married last month and are currently focused on refreshing their home for the summer, which is why Prime Day could not come at a better time for the couple. Ponce noted that they already have their eyes on kitchen appliances and a grill for summer barbecues with the whole family. Don’t worry about Bruno—he has toys, dog treats, and a new collar in the family’s Prime Day shopping cart.

Customers can take advantage of Prime Day deals on July 12 and July 13, and can even shop in Spanish. To see the full “Living La Vida Prime” telenovela featuring Ponce, Banda, and Bruno, keep an eye on Ponce's Instagram. Additional episodes will be released leading up to Prime Day.