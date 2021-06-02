Get ready: Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will take place June 21-22, kicking off summer with the best deals and biggest savings Prime has to offer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home décor, automotive, and more. Plus, early deals and promotions are already underway.
Amazon is proud to support our small business selling partners again this year. Sellers will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, and for two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon’s store. Customers can earn the credit from June 7-20. The curated small business storefront is at amazon.com/supportsmall.
Prime Day kicks off at amazon.com/primeday on June 21 at midnight PDT, and runs through June 22. The event is open to Prime members in the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.
Keep reading for tips about getting the most out of your Prime Day experience, supporting small businesses, and finding early deals.
More ways than ever to support small businesses
At the heart of Prime Day is our incredible selling partner community of almost 2 million small and medium-sized businesses around the world. They enable Amazon to deliver a great experience for customers on Prime Day and throughout the year. These third-party sellers represent almost 60% of sales on Amazon, and they are a continual source of inspiration for us. That's why, in 2020, we invested over $18 billion in our logistics network, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers thrive in Amazon’s store. This Prime Day, we want to celebrate our partnership with small businesses and empower them to reach more customers and grow even more with Amazon.
Shop small for Prime Day
- Curated storefront: To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall. Customers can shop across collections, including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned small businesses.
- Spend $10, get $10: From Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S.-based small business products and brands in Amazon’s store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.
- More small businesses than ever before: This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion—more than twice as many as last year—giving customers more opportunities to support small businesses.
- Earn 10% cash back: During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will also earn 10% cash back on small business purchases.
- Shop small businesses with Alexa: Echo device owners in the U.S., the UK, and Germany can say, “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion.
- Shop on Amazon Live: On Monday, June 7, customers can shop alongside Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown, and Mindy Kaling, who will be joined by some of their favorite small business owners to discuss their products and inspiring stories. Throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon and feature small business owners.
Deals start now
Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including:
- Electronics: Save on JBL Headphones.
- Fire TVs: Customers can save by purchasing Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99).
- Toys: Save on select toys and games from LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor and sports toys.
- Kitchen: Save on select Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products.
- Home: Save on select furniture, rugs, home décor, artwork, as well as robotic vacuums from Shark and Bissel and air purifiers from Levoit and Toshiba.
- Pets: Save up to 20% off PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses.
- Home improvement: Save on select DEWALT 20-Volt MAX tools and jobsite accessories and the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors.
- Everyday essentials: Save up to 20% on select Scott, Kleenex, and Wypall products.
- Books: Customers can enjoy deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit amazon.com/kindle-ebooks and select Kindle Book Deals for more information.
- Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.
- Prime Gaming: For a limited time, Prime members can immerse themselves in Battlefield 4, available free from Prime Gaming (regular price $19.99). From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition. To claim Battlefield 4 and see all the other Prime Gaming offers currently available to Prime members, including more free games and in-game content for games including Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends, visit gaming.amazon.com.
- Audible: Prime members save over 50% on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, at $6.95 a month. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.
- Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death, Even the Rich, and Business Wars.