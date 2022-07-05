If you're in the market for a new TV, you've come to the right place. Prime Day takes place July 12-13, and we're sharing information on early deals along with tips to for installation, returns, and more.

Here's everything you need to know to get a great deal on the perfect TV.

Early Prime Day TV deals

Starting at just $89.99, customers can find early Prime Day deals on Fire TV smart TVs from brands including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon.



4 tips for TV buyers

Now that you've got the deals, here are four tips and features to make your TV-buying experience even better.

1. View the TV in your room

You can see what a TV will look like in your home using augmented reality technology in the Amazon mobile app. This helps ensure that the TV you are interested in will fit your desired space prior to making a purchase. To use this feature, navigate to a TV detail page on the Amazon mobile app and click on “View in Your Room” immediately below the product image.

2. Consider installation services

Many customers will have the option to take advantage of our installation services. If you're not confident in your TV-installation skills, have an expert wall mount your new TV at a time that works for you. Your wall-mounting expert will ensure that your TV is carefully inspected for safety and will even conceal your cords if desired.

If the TV you are purchasing is eligible for our TV Wall Mounting service, you will see an “Expert assembly/installation” option in the item detail page. You may also check eligibility of your area by visiting the TV Wall Mounting service page. If the service is available in your area, the “Add to Cart” button will be enabled. Click “Add to Cart” and follow the instructions to schedule your delivery date and place your order.

You must purchase the wall mount, but your service technician will bring all the necessary tools and materials to complete the work in your service request. Here are a couple of tips to prepare for your installation:



Make sure your service technician has enough open space to transport the item from the door to the room of your choice.

Please clear the service area of any personal belongings or furnishings that may be in the way.

3. Reach out to tech support

Dedicated experts are available to assist with product setup and other troubleshooting issues for many products. Product support also provides quick-start guides, user manuals, tutorials, and other tools to help you get the most out of your purchase. You can access product support for eligible items through the “Your Orders” page by visiting https://www.amazon.com/ps/product-support. There you can click on specific products from past purchases to view the applicable manufacturer’s support website, telephone number, and user manuals.

4. Know your return options

Shopping is a lot easier when you know you have the option to return your TV if it doesn't work out. Here's how you can return your TV based on the product you purchase.

TVs sold by Amazon.com:



Televisions are returnable for any reason within 30 days of receipt of shipment.

You can ship the TV back to Amazon on your own, request UPS pick-up, or drop off the TV at an Amazon return center. The TV needs to be in its original packaging.

If the item is damaged or defective, Amazon will provide a free refund and return or a replacement.

You should contact the manufacturer directly for product registration and warranty-related information.

TVs sold by sellers that provided delivery service:



Returns or exchanges for items purchased from a third-party seller that provided a delivery with service (in-home unpacking, installation, assembly, etc.) will be scheduled by the seller.

During a scheduled return pick-up, the seller will uninstall or disassemble, and pick up the item.

If a seller does not offer these return methods, you may contact the Amazon Home Services team, or file an A-to-Z Guarantee claim.

How to file an A-to-Z claim:



Go to Your Orders. Locate the order. Select “Problem with order.” Select your problem from the list. Select “Request refund.” Enter your comments in the text box. Select “Submit.”

Note: It can take up to one week to review requests. We'll let you know about our decision using the email address associated with your account.

View our full return policy.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of home entertainment technology, or a bit of a newbie, Amazon offers helpful features and services to help you build the perfect home entertainment setup. When you're ready to start shopping, visit our TV & Video section.