People want to shop more consciously, and at Amazon we know we can make that easier. We launched the Climate Pledge Friendly program in 2020 as a way to help customers discover products that are more sustainable on Amazon, and today, we’re introducing Amazon Aware—a new line of everyday essentials, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly program.

Available for customers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Amazon Aware includes new items across apparel, home, beauty, and other categories. You can find products like dresses, T-shirts, and tank tops; bedding and towels; skincare products; and household essentials. Products are thoughtfully designed and made from materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and bio-based ingredients with certifications specific to product type.

“We are committed to creating programs that contribute toward a more sustainable future,” said Matt Taddy, vice president Amazon Private Brands. “We are excited to introduce Amazon Aware, as it’s another step that continues in our commitment to test, learn, and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to our customers, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly program.”

Amazon Aware products

All Amazon Aware products have certifications that are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program—and they can be purchased via the Climate Pledge Friendly storefront on Amazon.com or on Amazon Aware.



Skincare and beauty products are tested by dermatologists and formulated with ingredients like vitamin C, avocado oil, and shea butter. Amazon Aware also uses aluminum bottles, glass jars, and refills to help reduce our use of single-use plastics. All products are certified as free from the Environmental Working Group’s list of known chemicals of concern.

Bedding and bath products use certified organic cotton and are certified Made in Green by OEKO-TEX, which verifies that products have been manufactured using processes with a reduced environmental impact and under socially responsible working conditions.

Apparel is designed with fabrics made from recycled materials, and feature third-party certifications such as Organic Content Standard 100, Global Recycle Standard, and HIGG Index Materials Seal.

Amazon is committed to making sustainability progress on behalf of customers as we work toward addressing the climate crisis and reaching net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Learn more about Amazon Aware.