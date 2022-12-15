The holiday season is upon us, meaning it's time to start seriously thinking about the kinds of toys you want to get for the kids in your life. If you’re struggling to figure out what they might like, a list of some of the most popular toys may be a helpful place to start.

Amazon has all the hottest toys of the year, so no matter what the kids on your list are into, you can likely find the perfect gift on Amazon. Here are some of the most popular toys this holiday season.

Product availability is subject to change.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

This colorful, interactive toy is perfect for imaginative play. Kids can mix and match their crystals to create fantastic, mesmerizing combinations. The Magic Mixies misting feature adds an added layer of color to the fun, and you can buy refill packs separately to keep the fun going long after the holidays are over.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie's iconic Dreamhouse has been reimagined for the modern age, and it's better than ever. This sprawling multi-story house is perfect for inspiring kids to explore their creative side. With three floors and many rooms, your kids will never run out of ideas for imaginative play.

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic Dolls

These surprise-filled dolls are sure to be a hit this holiday season. Each doll comes with many layers of surprises, including clothes, accessories, and stickers. Kids can customize their dolls' looks with the included styling head and comb.

Monster Jam Garage Playset

Let your kids explore their inner monster trucker with this Monster Jam Garage Playset. Kids can use the included truck to explore the three-level garage and discover hidden surprises. The set also comes with a ramp for launching stunts, adding an extra challenge to the fun.

'Star Wars' Grogu Plush Toy

Now kids can have their very own Grogu, the lovable alien featured in Disney's hit show The Mandalorian. This plush toy comes with fun details, including an adjustable robe and a metal pendant around its neck. Kids will love playing out their favorite moments from the show or creating new adventures of their own.

Original Monkey Noodles Stretchy String Fidget and Sensory Toys

If your kids love fidget and sensory toys, look no further than these Monkey Noodles. They can pull, twirl, wrap, and squeeze these hypoallergenic, nontoxic strings, and they’ll bounce back to their original shape. And as a bonus, they’re fun for adults, too.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course

This interactive LEGO set lets kids team up with Mario and explore his Mushroom Kingdom. As they cross the bridge, swoosh through the pipes, and battle Bowser Jr., kids can collect coins to level up. With this set, your kids will never run out of adventures to embark on.

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game and STEM Toy

For scientifically minded kids, this brain game is a must. This popular STEM toy is a maze game powered by gravity that comes with 60 challenges of increasing difficulty, from beginner to expert.

Marvel Avengers Action Figures Set

The Marvel Avengers Action Figures Set is a great gift for any fan of the iconic superheroes. The set comes with six action figures, each one based on a different character from the Marvel universe—including Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Kids can play out their favorite scenes from the movies or create new adventures of their own. With this set, they'll have all the heroes they need to save the world.

Nintendo Switch: Sports

The Nintendo Switch has taken the gaming world by storm, and this sports video game set is perfect for kids. It comes with six popular sports games, including soccer, tennis, and golf. Kids can swing their Joy-Con controllers to take part in motion-controlled activities or challenge friends on their own system.

Tamagotchi Pix Party

This classic digital pet is back—and better than ever. The Tamagotchi Pix Party comes with five characters to choose from, each with its own unique mini-games and activities. Kids can also go on exciting adventures together or compete in fun competitions. With the party theme, kids can plan a party filled with themed cooking and games.